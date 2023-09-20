King Charles and Camilla begin state visit to France

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Prince Charles - as he was then - and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen here at the COP26 climate summit in 2021 Image caption: Prince Charles - as he was then - and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen here at the COP26 climate summit in 2021

There will be plenty of ceremony and splendour in the King and Queen’s state visit, with the French host President Macron pulling out all the stops for his royal visitors.

The Arc de Triomphe and the Palace of Versailles will be backdrops to this diplomatic theatre. But there’s a serious purpose below the pageantry. It’s a strange mix of PR and politics.

It’s about visibly reinforcing the strength of a key alliance between Britain and France. And the French newspapers make the clear connection with improving a relationship that might have been strained by Brexit.

These visits and the choice of destination are decided on the advice of the government and making friends with European neighbours is the priority.

So this state visit will emphasise those key connections, in business links, cultural ties, environmental efforts and a longstanding military alliance. And all toasted with a symbolic glass of organic wine.