King Charles and Camilla begin state visit to France

There will be plenty of ceremony and splendour in the King and Queen’s state visit, with the French host President Macron pulling out all the stops for his royal visitors.
The Arc de Triomphe and the Palace of Versailles will be backdrops to this diplomatic theatre. But there’s a serious purpose below the pageantry. It’s a strange mix of PR and politics.
It’s about visibly reinforcing the strength of a key alliance between Britain and France. And the French newspapers make the clear connection with improving a relationship that might have been strained by Brexit.
These visits and the choice of destination are decided on the advice of the government and making friends with European neighbours is the priority.
So this state visit will emphasise those key connections, in business links, cultural ties, environmental efforts and a longstanding military alliance. And all toasted with a symbolic glass of organic wine.
Bon après-midi!
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Hello. It’s a little after 1200 in London and 1300 in Paris, where King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to arrive to begin their long-awaited three-day trip to France.
Their packed schedule will see them meet French President Emmanuel Macron, visit the Elysée palace, enjoy a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles.
The British monarch will also make a speech at the National Assembly before travelling on to Bordeaux on Friday.
I'm with Thomas Mackintosh and Jacqueline Howard in London, while our royal correspondent Sean Coughlan and BBC presenter Lewis Vaughan Jones are reporting from Paris.
We're all poised to bring you the latest news and pictures from the historic trip here on this page. Stay with us.
Purpose behind the pageantry of King’s visit
Sean Coughlan
Reporting from Paris
