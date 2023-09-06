As well as the 16 dead, 28 people have been wounded in the attack on Kostyantynivka, Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko says. He says emergency workers quickly extinguished a fire caused by shelling at the scene. On Telegram, he posted pictures of rescue workers sifting through the rubble, while some carried black body bags from the debris.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Ukraine's Interior MinistryCopyright: Ukraine's Interior Ministry ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters Volodymyr ZelenskyCopyright: Volodymyr Zelensky
Twenty-eight people wounded in Kostyantynivka attack
As well as the 16 dead, 28 people have been wounded in the attack on Kostyantynivka, Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko says.
He says emergency workers quickly extinguished a fire caused by shelling at the scene.
On Telegram, he posted pictures of rescue workers sifting through the rubble, while some carried black body bags from the debris.
Crews tackle fires as debris scattered from blast
Here are some more images of the Kostyantynivka blast, from President Zelensky's posts.
Below you can see crews of firefighters tackling fires near to where the blast happened.
Blast coincides with Blinken's visit to Kyiv
The attack on coincides with the visit to Kyiv of America's secretary of state Antony Blinken.
Blinken met Ukrainian prime minister Denys Smyhal in the capital - some 650km away (around 400 miles) from Kostyantynivka.
Speaking earlier, Blinken said he is in Kyiv to reaffirm America's commitment to stand with Ukraine.
This is Blinken's fourth time in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion last February.
Image shows fatal blast explosion
We are currently going through various footage posted on social media.
One screengrab we've taken from a clip, posted by President Zelensky, shows flames rising and people running during the attack on the shopping district in Kostyantynivka.
There will be 'fair retribution', says Ukraine's PM
Paul Adams
Diplomatic correspondent reporting from Kyiv
Videos circulating on social media appears to show the moment of the explosion - and its graphic aftermath.
“The Russian troops are terrorists who will not be forgiven and will not rest,” Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says.
“There will be a fair retribution for everything.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian artillery was responsible and said it demonstrated “the audacity of evil.”
“At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region,” he adds.
“A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded. Unfortunately, the number of casualties and the injured may rise.“
Welcome
Welcome to our coverage of developing news coming out of the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned a Russian attack on a shopping area of the industrial city of Kostiantynivka.
He says an explosion has killed at least 16 people - and the number could rise further.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments from our team of reporters in Ukraine and around the world.