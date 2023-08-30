Some more information on that overnight attack on Kyiv now.

The Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitaly Klitschko says two people were killed and another wounded in the latest Russian air attack on the city. He also says several buildings were set on fire by falling debris.

The two people killed were men and were found in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko adds.

More than 20 missiles and drones were "destroyed by air defence forces" overnight, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram, describing the aerial assault as "the most powerful" to hit the city since the spring.

BBC News has not been able to verify these claims - but we will continue to bring you more on this attack as and when we have it.