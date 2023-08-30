Some more information on that overnight attack on Kyiv now.
The Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitaly Klitschko says two people were killed and another wounded in the latest Russian air attack on the city. He also says several buildings were set on fire by falling debris.
The two people killed were men and were found in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko adds.
More than 20 missiles and drones were "destroyed by air defence forces" overnight, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram, describing the aerial assault as "the most powerful" to hit the city since the spring.
BBC News has not been able to verify these claims - but we will continue to bring you more on this attack as and when we have it.
What we know about drone attacks in Russia
Jake Horton, Olga Robinson & Daniele Palumbo
Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes on its territory in recent months.
Although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for specific drone strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said that attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process".
According to Russian media reports monitored by our colleagues at BBC Verify, there have been more than 160 suspected aerial drone attacks this year in Russia and in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
Read more on this here (note: this feature is a few days old but we think its contents are still relevant to the current situation in the war)
What's been happening?
Like we said in our last post, it's been a hectic night.
Here's a rundown of what's been reported in the last few hours - from both sides of the war:
A drone attack on an airport in the north-western Russian city of Pskov damaged two military Ilyushin 76 transport planes, according to Russian news agencies
The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv said two people had been killed and another wounded in the latest Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital. Vitaly Klitschko said several buildings had been set on fire by falling debris from targets destroyed by air defences
Russia's military said its forces had destroyed four rapid Ukrainian boats carrying a total of about 50 soldiers in an operation on the Black Sea around midnight Moscow time (21:00 GMT)
The Russian military said it had downed three Ukrainian drones over the southern region of Bryansk and one over the central region of Oryol
Russia's Tass news agency reported that airspace above Moscow's Vnukovo airport had been closed
A tense night for Russia and Ukraine
Hello, you join us after a night filled with reports of multiple drone attacks across Russia's regions and a missile strike on Kyiv which reportedly left two people dead.
Russian state media say an airport in the north-western city of Pskov was hit, damaging two military transport planes.
Ukraine has not said it was involved in the latest attack but it rarely comments on strikes inside Russia. Such attacks have become more common in recent weeks.
Meanwhile the Russian military said its forces had destroyed four rapid Ukrainian boats in an operation on the Black Sea.
None of these reports could be verified independently but they follow a grim pattern more than a year and a half into the war.
It's just gone 07:00 (04:00 GMT) in both countries and a team of us are here, in London, to fill you in on what you've missed. We'll also guide you through the latest developments as the day goes on - stay with us.
Live Reporting
Edited by Patrick Jackson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Read more on this here (note: this feature is a few days old but we think its contents are still relevant to the current situation in the war)
-
A drone attack on an airport in the north-western Russian city of Pskov damaged two military Ilyushin 76 transport planes, according to Russian news agencies
-
The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv said two people had been killed and another wounded in the latest Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital. Vitaly Klitschko said several buildings had been set on fire by falling debris from targets destroyed by air defences
-
Russia's military said its forces had destroyed four rapid Ukrainian boats carrying a total of about 50 soldiers in an operation on the Black Sea around midnight Moscow time (21:00 GMT)
-
The Russian military said it had downed three Ukrainian drones over the southern region of Bryansk and one over the central region of Oryol
-
Russia's Tass news agency reported that airspace above Moscow's Vnukovo airport had been closed
Two dead and one wounded in Kyiv - mayor
Some more information on that overnight attack on Kyiv now.
The Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitaly Klitschko says two people were killed and another wounded in the latest Russian air attack on the city. He also says several buildings were set on fire by falling debris.
The two people killed were men and were found in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko adds.
More than 20 missiles and drones were "destroyed by air defence forces" overnight, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram, describing the aerial assault as "the most powerful" to hit the city since the spring.
BBC News has not been able to verify these claims - but we will continue to bring you more on this attack as and when we have it.
What we know about drone attacks in Russia
Jake Horton, Olga Robinson & Daniele Palumbo
Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes on its territory in recent months.
Although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for specific drone strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said that attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process".
According to Russian media reports monitored by our colleagues at BBC Verify, there have been more than 160 suspected aerial drone attacks this year in Russia and in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
There have also been about a dozen sea drone attacks on Russian targets in the Black Sea, including on naval bases and the Crimean bridge.
What's been happening?
Like we said in our last post, it's been a hectic night.
Here's a rundown of what's been reported in the last few hours - from both sides of the war:
A tense night for Russia and Ukraine
Hello, you join us after a night filled with reports of multiple drone attacks across Russia's regions and a missile strike on Kyiv which reportedly left two people dead.
Russian state media say an airport in the north-western city of Pskov was hit, damaging two military transport planes.
Ukraine has not said it was involved in the latest attack but it rarely comments on strikes inside Russia. Such attacks have become more common in recent weeks.
Meanwhile the Russian military said its forces had destroyed four rapid Ukrainian boats in an operation on the Black Sea.
None of these reports could be verified independently but they follow a grim pattern more than a year and a half into the war.
It's just gone 07:00 (04:00 GMT) in both countries and a team of us are here, in London, to fill you in on what you've missed. We'll also guide you through the latest developments as the day goes on - stay with us.