Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Yesterday, Ukraine marked the country’s Independence Day with a “special operation” in the occupied Crimean Peninsula, where its troops briefly landed overnight.

The defence ministry said all objectives were achieved without any casualties.

However, “the enemy suffered losses” during a firefight in Olenivka and Mayak, western Crimea, it said.

The intelligence department of Ukraine's defence ministry posted a video purportedly showing Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag.

Read more here.