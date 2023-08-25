Putin breaks silence over Prigozhin's reported death
In other news, Vladimir Putin broke his silence last night over the reported death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group that fought with Russia in the war.
Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed after taking off from Moscow. He'd led a failed mutiny against President Putin in June.
Putin said Prigozhin was a "talented person" who "made serious mistakes in life" and he sent condolences to the families of all 10 people said to be on board the plane that went down north-west of Moscow on Wednesday evening.
Ukraine’s ‘special operation’ in Crimea on Independence Day
Yesterday, Ukraine marked the country’s Independence Day with a “special operation” in the occupied Crimean Peninsula, where its troops briefly landed overnight.
The defence ministry said all objectives were achieved without any casualties.
However, “the enemy suffered losses” during a firefight in Olenivka and Mayak, western Crimea, it said.
The intelligence department of Ukraine's defence ministry posted a video purportedly showing Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag.
What do we know about the 42 drones launched on Crimea?
Russia’s defence ministry says it thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to attack Russian-annexed Crimea with 42 drones overnight.
Nine drones were destroyed and 33 drones crashed without reaching their "target" after they were supressed by electronic warfare, the ministry said.
The defence ministry also said it had shot down a Ukraine-launched missile over the Kaluga region which borders the Moscow region.
Russian airports temporarily suspended flights but Moscow didn’t say whether there had been casualties or damage.
Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to retake Crimea and all territories seized by Russia since it launched its invasion in February 2022.
Ukraine hasn't commented on the night's alleged attacks.
Russia has accused Ukraine of launching 42 drones over the occupied Crimean Peninsula overnight.
Nine drones were destroyed by Russian air defence systems while 33 were supressed by electronic warfare, the defence ministry says.
It comes one day after Ukraine claimed its troops briefly landed in Crimea during a “special operation” on the country’s Independence Day.
Ukraine is yet to comment on the incident.
Meanwhile, questions still surround the reported death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. The US believes he was probably killed in Wednesday's plane crash.
Stay with us as we bring you all the latest developments and reaction to the drone strikes.