Russia's currency has fallen below 100 roubles to the US dollar - its lowest level since March 2023. Its value has slumped steeply so far this year. It's been facing pressure, with imports rising faster than exports, and military spending growing due to the war in Ukraine. The currency's value swung violently in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - first plummeting, before surging, aided by a steep rise in oil and gas prices. Russia's central bank has said that a key interest rate increase is possible at its next scheduled meeting and had maintained that it sees no threat to Russia's financial stability.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Russian currency slides in value
Russia's currency has fallen below 100 roubles to the US dollar - its lowest level since March 2023.
Its value has slumped steeply so far this year.
It's been facing pressure, with imports rising faster than exports, and military spending growing due to the war in Ukraine.
The currency's value swung violently in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - first plummeting, before surging, aided by a steep rise in oil and gas prices.
Russia's central bank has said that a key interest rate increase is possible at its next scheduled meeting and had maintained that it sees no threat to Russia's financial stability.
Three injured in overnight missile attack in Odesa
At least three people were wounded in a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper.
The strike caused several fires to break out and windows in buildings were “blown out by the blast wave”, Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukrainian officials said they intercepted three waves of Russian missiles and drones overnight.
"The enemy attacked Odesa region three times during the night, using two waves of attack drones, a total of 15, and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles," the Operational Command South said.
Russian rouble at 16-month low, as Odesa attacked
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage. You join us after the Russian currency has fallen below 100 roubles to the American dollar - its lowest level for 16 months.
The slump comes after the Russian economy was targeted with sanctions by Western nations, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
There are also developments in the conflict itself to bring you - with fresh Russian strikes in southern Ukraine and reported gains by Kyiv’s troops.
Jamie Moreland, Barbara Tasch, Adam Durbin, Malu Cursino, Aoife Walsh, Laura Gozzi, Emily McGarvey and I are following the action from the BBC’s London newsroom.