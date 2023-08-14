Russia's currency has fallen below 100 roubles to the US dollar - its lowest level since March 2023.

Its value has slumped steeply so far this year.

It's been facing pressure, with imports rising faster than exports, and military spending growing due to the war in Ukraine.

The currency's value swung violently in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - first plummeting, before surging, aided by a steep rise in oil and gas prices.

Russia's central bank has said that a key interest rate increase is possible at its next scheduled meeting and had maintained that it sees no threat to Russia's financial stability.