They speak of an “emergency” situation.

Russian social media is full of reports of an early morning attack on the bridge which links the Russian mainland to Crimea.

Local media have shared video that appears to show a section of the road bridge split and sloping. Two people were killed - that’s according to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region.

Traffic has been stopped along the road bridge and people are being advised to seek alternative routes to and from Crimea through what Russia calls its “new regions” - the Ukrainian territories Russia occupied last year and now claims as its own.

The parallel rail bridge has reportedly been reopened.

Last October the Kerch bridge was damaged by an explosion which the Kremlin blamed on Ukrainian security forces.