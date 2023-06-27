I think it's fair to say that the Ukrainian forces and Volodymyr Zelensky's administration probably feel quite optimistic after this weekend's events in Russia.

He definitely wanted to present a united front as he went down to see his troops in the east of the country yesterday, as a way of further boosting morale.

I get the sense here in Kyiv that they're looking at the events in Russia with quite a bit of glee.

Over the weekend, President Zelensky basically said that Russia was getting its just deserts for invading Ukraine and that everything happening to Putin was as a direct result of all of his decision to invade Ukrainian territory.

So his visit to his troops yesterday and his statement that it's a happy day for them is partly an expression of how confident they feel, but also a comment on the fact that they have regained some territory in the east of the country and the counter-offensive appears to be doing well.