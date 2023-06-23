Moscow tightens security as Wagner chief accused of mutiny

Lets recap what Prigozhin has been saying.

He posted a series of furious recordings online on Friday, accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s camps in Ukraine on Friday.

"Today they carried out a rocket strike on our rear camps, and a huge number of our comrades got killed," he said.

“They have treacherously cheated us,” he added.

The Russian defence ministry denied carrying out a rocket attack on Wagner forces.

Prigozhin then said his troops would oust Shoigu, and called on the Russian army to stand aside.

“This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” he said.

Prigozhin also claimed that Shoigu had personally directed the purported strike and then fled.

“The evil embodied by the country’s military leadership must be stopped,” he shouted.

He has since claimed his forces have crossed from Ukraine into Russia, without providing evidence.

Earlier he released a video saying Russia had had no reason to invade Ukraine and the war had been a disaster.