UN official 'waiting until it's safe' to visit nuclear plant
The Ukrainian side appears to have confirmed that a visit by the UN's nuclear chief Rafael Grossi to check on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been delayed (see our earlier update).
A senior government official told the Reuters news agency: "He's waiting to be able to travel safely". The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, didn't say when Grossi would travel. Russian news agencies say the visit has been postponed by a day.
Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Ukraine made limited territorial gains yesterday, researchers say
The Institute for the Study of War is a US-based group that provides daily updates on the war in Ukraine.
It reports on changes to the front lines using a mixture of sources, including military intelligence and footage published online.
Its latest update says that Ukraine made "limited territorial gains" yesterday.
As our last post says, the Ukrainians claim to have taken back a square mile over the past three days.
On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that a long-promised Ukrainian counter-offensive was under way - with the intention of taking back territory held by occupying Russian troops.
Square mile of territory gained over three days - Ukraine
The Ukrainians say they've liberated just over 3 sq km (one square mile) of territory over the last three days.
Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalyov, told the United News TV marathon that troops had advanced by distances ranging from 200m to 1.4km (0.9 miles).
Alluding to the situation in the south, Kovalyov added: "In the Berdyansk direction, hostilities continue in the vicinity of the village of Makarivka. Fighting is also under way in the vicinity of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovka."
Ukraine calls for more Russian sanctions - citing missile components
Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak has tweeted to say that the Kalibr missiles allegedly used by Russia in its overnight strike on Odesa have "at least 40 foreign components".
He uses this to call on the international community to punish Moscow.
Without microelectronics, the RF (Russian Federation) will not be able to produce them. Sanctions must be strengthened, in particular, against those which help the RF to get components.
Without microelectronics, the RF (Russian Federation) will not be able to produce them. Sanctions must be strengthened, in particular, against those which help the RF to get components."
That report from James Waterhouse mentioned in our previous post came from the village of Neskuchne - which is highlighted in red on this map.
Also shown are the other six settlements which Ukraine says it has recently retaken as part of its counter-offensive.
Inside one of the villages freed from Russian forces
Our Ukraine correspondent James Waterhouse has been able to reach a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine that has just been liberated.
Travelling with an army escort, he crossed a makeshift wooden bridge over a river to enter the village of Neskuchne.
He described evidence of fierce fighting, with buildings riddled with bullet holes and a blown-out pharmacy.
And it would appear the situation is still very fluid - mortar and rocket fire from Ukrainian and Russian positions nearby meant he didn't hang around for long.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant today. There are concerns that the plant has been affected - or has the potential to be affected - by last week's massive dam breach downstream.
The safety of the plant been a concern since Russian forces seized it over a year ago. The IAEA (the United Nations' nuclear watchdog) says it needs access to a site near the
plant to check water levels after the reservoir lost a large
portion of its water. Water is essential for cooling systems within the plant.
It shows multi-storey buildings with parts of their walls missing and
windows blown out - as well as firefighters battling against
flames in what it appeared be a warehouse.
The military says it's continuing to sift through the debris, in case there are people trapped underneath.
Ukrainian TV carries more detail on Odesa attack
A Kyiv TV station is quoting the Operational Command South as saying Odesa was targeted with four Kalibr missiles launched from a ship in the Black Sea.
According to One Plus One TV, two missiles were shot down by air defences, one more hit a warehouse of a retailer where a fire broke out. Three employees were killed and seven wounded, it said.
According to the presenter, a business centre, an educational establishment, a residential complex, cafes and shops in the city centre were also damaged and at least six residents were wounded there.
Today's strike follows hit on Zelensky's home town yesterday
The latest civilian deaths in Odesa come amid scrutiny of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south-east - which President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged to be under way at the weekend.
The Russians have sought to pour cold water on this, although Ukraine insists it's pushing forward. We'll be reflecting any new developments in today's coverage.
This morning's strike follows a hit in Kryvyi Rih - the president's home city - this time yesterday. Eleven people died.
With my colleague Emma Owen, I'm taking over the page from Phelan Chatterjee. Thanks for joining us.
Attacks on civilians show need for assistance - Zelensky
During his overnight address, President Zelensky said recent strikes by Russia on civilians proved that Ukraine’s partners needed to ensure his country had enough air defence systems and modern fighter jets.
On Tuesday the US announced an additional $235m (£186m) worth of security assistance to Ukraine, including to its air defences.
Meanwhile in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told reporters Kyiv's losses were approaching "catastrophic" levels. He also suggested Ukraine's troop losses were ten times greater than Russia's - insisting the ongoing counteroffensive had been unsuccessful so far.
Kyiv says its troops have made advances in Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk.
In pictures: Aftermath of the attack on Odesa
Overnight strike on Odesa leaves three dead
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Ukrainian
authorities have said that at least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a
Russian missile attack overnight on the port city of Odesa.
The missiles targeted
a warehouse, a business centre and shops.
Ukraine's Southern Command warned that people may still be
trapped under the rubble at the sites of the attacks.
Overnight, we've been following reports of fresh Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. Officials say three people are dead and over a dozen are wounded.
This comes the morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine’s counter-offensive was failing and that Ukraine’s human losses were 10 times higher than Russia’s.
Kyiv said it had retaken several villages, and the BBC’s James Waterhouse was one of the first journalists to see inside a recently recaptured settlement of Neskuchne.
The recently liberated villages are seen as early victories in the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed at the weekend to be under way - but gains remain relatively modest at this stage.
Follow us throughout the day as we will bring you all the latest developments from London and from our correspondents on the ground in Ukraine.
Ukraine was behind the Kakhovka dam strike, with the damage caused by Kyiv shelling and US-made HIMARS systems. Ukraine insists the dam was blown up by Russian forces
-
During the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Russia has lost 54 tanks in comparison to Ukraine’s 160 - and Ukraine’s human losses are ten times higher than Russia’s
