Overnight, we've been following reports of fresh Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. Officials say three people are dead and over a dozen are wounded.

This comes the morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine’s counter-offensive was failing and that Ukraine’s human losses were 10 times higher than Russia’s.

Kyiv said it had retaken several villages, and the BBC’s James Waterhouse was one of the first journalists to see inside a recently recaptured settlement of Neskuchne.

The recently liberated villages are seen as early victories in the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed at the weekend to be under way - but gains remain relatively modest at this stage.

