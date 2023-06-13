Good morning and thanks for joining us as we resume our live coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

We've been following overnight reports of Russian missile strikes in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih - where local officials say several residential and industrial buildings have been hit. The night saw air attacks across Ukraine, according to the country's military.

Since the weekend, Kyiv says it has retaken seven villages in eastern and southern Ukraine from Russian forces in offensive actions.

Analysts say the gains so far appear to be relatively minor, and still away from Russia's main fortified line.

