Ukrainian officials said the central city of Kryvyi Rih - President Zelensky's hometown - suffered a "massive" missile attack overnight and that air strikes hit several civilian buildings, including a five-storey apartment block.
The mayor of the city warned that people may still be trapped under the rubble.
Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, shared a picture on Telegram which he said showed the damage done by Russia's overnight attack on the city.
"There are killed and wounded," he wrote, urging people not to ignore air raid alerts as the situation was still "dangerous".
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we resume our live coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
We've been following overnight reports of Russian missile strikes in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih - where local officials say several residential and industrial buildings have been hit. The night saw air attacks across Ukraine, according to the country's military.
Since the weekend, Kyiv says it has retaken seven villages in eastern and southern Ukraine from Russian forces in offensive actions.
Analysts say the gains so far appear to be relatively minor, and still away from Russia's main fortified line.
Our team in London and Ukraine will be bringing you updates and analysis of the latest developments throughout the day.
Air defence forces neutralise all attacks on Kyiv - regional officials
The Kyiv region's military administration said that air defence systems successfully repelled air attacks across the area overnight. It said the missiles fired by Russia were successfully destroyed.
Air raid sirens blared out across the country as several parts of Ukraine, including the capital, were targeted by Russian missiles and drones.
'Massive' overnight attack on Kryvyi Rih
