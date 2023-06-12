BreakingUkraine says another village retaken in Donetsk region
Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Storozhove in Donetsk region, the joint press centre of the Ukrainian army's Tavriya Defence Forces has reported on Facebook.
"The national flag is once again waving over Storozhove, and this will be the case with every population centre until we liberate all Ukrainian land," it said.
It's worth us stating that the settlements recently retaken by Kyiv are relatively small - and that the BBC hasn't been able to independently verify this latest battlefield claim.
Kyiv keen to show its counter-offensive is off to a good start
Mayeni Jones
Reporting from Kyiv
The Ukrainians are keen to inject the beginning of their counteroffensive with energy - by racking up small gains, quickly.
The video footage they released from the small village of Blahodatne - showing soldiers hoisting a Ukrainian flag onto a dilapidated building - sends the message that their counter-offensive is getting off to a good start.
But these villages have very small populations: less than 2,000 people combined.
Ukraine's deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian troops are continuing their assault to the north and south of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.
Russian minister urges redoubling of defence - UK MoD
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has "maintained a high public profile" over the last week. This is most likely "with the aim of presenting himself as in control of strategic issues" while Ukraine accelerates its counter-offensive
At least two comments have been made by Shoigu about Russia's defensive operations, including "almost certainly exaggerated claims about Ukrainian losses". The MoD says this is in contrast with his disappearance from public appearances during other key periods in the war
Russia's defence industry has been urged to redouble its efforts by Shoigu, who has also "castigated western military district officers for not dispatching reserve armoured vehicles to the front quickly enough"
Shoigu is most likely "acutely aware" of needing to "maintain a positive image in the face of increasingly unmasked criticism" from some fellow Russians, the British officials say
In pictures: Recaptured village of Blahodatne
Blahodatne is one of three villages Ukraine says it recaptured from Russia over the weekend.
Here are some pictures from yesterday taken by the Ukrainian military, via the Reuters news agency.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Russian airman who defected gives BBC interview
Ilya Barabanov
BBC News Russian, Vilnius
A military defector who fled Russia on foot has given a rare interview to the BBC, in which he paints a picture of an army suffering heavy losses and experiencing low morale.
Lieutenant Dmitry Mishov, a 26-year-old airman, handed himself into the Lithuanian authorities, seeking political asylum.
Dmitry said escaping from Russia in such dramatic fashion, with a small rucksack on his back, was his last resort.
He is among a small handful of known cases of serving military officers fleeing the country to avoid being sent to Ukraine to fight - and the only case of a serving airman that the BBC knows of.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has "maintained a high public profile" over the last week. This is most likely "with the aim of presenting himself as in control of strategic issues" while Ukraine accelerates its counter-offensive
-
At least two comments have been made by Shoigu about Russia's defensive operations, including "almost certainly exaggerated claims about Ukrainian losses". The MoD says this is in contrast with his disappearance from public appearances during other key periods in the war
-
Russia's defence industry has been urged to redouble its efforts by Shoigu, who has also "castigated western military district officers for not dispatching reserve armoured vehicles to the front quickly enough"
-
Shoigu is most likely "acutely aware" of needing to "maintain a positive image in the face of increasingly unmasked criticism" from some fellow Russians, the British officials say
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Ukraine says it has liberated three villages
in the south-east of the country
-
Footage on social media showed Ukrainian troops celebrating in the neighbouring settlements of Blahodatne and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region
-
Kyiv's deputy defence minister said nearby Makarivka was also taken
- Moscow has yet to confirm the fall of any of the villages, instead speaking of repelling Ukrainian assaults in the region. The settlements themselves are also relatively small
BreakingUkraine says another village retaken in Donetsk region
Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Storozhove in Donetsk region, the joint press centre of the Ukrainian army's Tavriya Defence Forces has reported on Facebook.
"The national flag is once again waving over Storozhove, and this will be the case with every population centre until we liberate all Ukrainian land," it said.
It's worth us stating that the settlements recently retaken by Kyiv are relatively small - and that the BBC hasn't been able to independently verify this latest battlefield claim.
Kyiv keen to show its counter-offensive is off to a good start
Mayeni Jones
Reporting from Kyiv
The Ukrainians are keen to inject the beginning of their counteroffensive with energy - by racking up small gains, quickly.
The video footage they released from the small village of Blahodatne - showing soldiers hoisting a Ukrainian flag onto a dilapidated building - sends the message that their counter-offensive is getting off to a good start.
But these villages have very small populations: less than 2,000 people combined.
Ukraine's deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian troops are continuing their assault to the north and south of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.
Russian minister urges redoubling of defence - UK MoD
The UK's Ministry of Defence has published its latest daily intelligence update on the war in Ukraine. Here are its key points:
In pictures: Recaptured village of Blahodatne
Blahodatne is one of three villages Ukraine says it recaptured from Russia over the weekend.
Here are some pictures from yesterday taken by the Ukrainian military, via the Reuters news agency.
Russian airman who defected gives BBC interview
Ilya Barabanov
BBC News Russian, Vilnius
A military defector who fled Russia on foot has given a rare interview to the BBC, in which he paints a picture of an army suffering heavy losses and experiencing low morale.
Lieutenant Dmitry Mishov, a 26-year-old airman, handed himself into the Lithuanian authorities, seeking political asylum.
Dmitry said escaping from Russia in such dramatic fashion, with a small rucksack on his back, was his last resort.
He is among a small handful of known cases of serving military officers fleeing the country to avoid being sent to Ukraine to fight - and the only case of a serving airman that the BBC knows of.
Read more on this story here.
Ukraine says Russia targeted second dam
Ukraine says Russia has targeted another dam - this time in the Zaporizhzhia region.
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, Valeriy Shershen, said Moscow's forces blew up the structure near the village of Novodarivka - leading to the flooding on both banks of the Mokri Yaly river.
The BBC has not been able to verify the claim.
Shershen said Russia was deliberately blowing up dams in the region to halt Ukraine's advance towards occupied areas.
Last Monday the huge Kakhovka dam was breached, causing major flooding. Ukraine's military and Nato accused Russia of being responsible, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas either side of the river Dnipro.
Villages liberated in Donetsk region, says Kyiv
On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that his country’s much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russia had begun.
Here are some of the latest developments:
Read more on this story here.
Ukraine claims first victories of counter-offensive
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Good morning and thanks for following our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.
You join us after Ukraine announced the recapture of its first settlements since the president acknowledged that a long-promised counter-offensive was under way.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up a small dam – following the breach of the major Kakhovka dam one week ago. Russia is yet to comment.
With my colleagues Jack Burgess and Ece Goksedef, we’ll be letting you know the latest developments.