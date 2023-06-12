Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Storozhove in Donetsk region, the joint press centre of the Ukrainian army's Tavriya Defence Forces has reported on Facebook.

"The national flag is once again waving over Storozhove, and this will be the case with every population centre until we liberate all Ukrainian land," it said.

It's worth us stating that the settlements recently retaken by Kyiv are relatively small - and that the BBC hasn't been able to independently verify this latest battlefield claim.