Ukraine claims first victories of counter-offensive

Edited by James FitzGerald

All times stated are UK

  1. BreakingUkraine says another village retaken in Donetsk region

    Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Storozhove in Donetsk region, the joint press centre of the Ukrainian army's Tavriya Defence Forces has reported on Facebook.

    "The national flag is once again waving over Storozhove, and this will be the case with every population centre until we liberate all Ukrainian land," it said.

    It's worth us stating that the settlements recently retaken by Kyiv are relatively small - and that the BBC hasn't been able to independently verify this latest battlefield claim.

  2. Kyiv keen to show its counter-offensive is off to a good start

    Mayeni Jones

    Reporting from Kyiv

    The Ukrainians are keen to inject the beginning of their counteroffensive with energy - by racking up small gains, quickly.

    The video footage they released from the small village of Blahodatne - showing soldiers hoisting a Ukrainian flag onto a dilapidated building - sends the message that their counter-offensive is getting off to a good start.

    But these villages have very small populations: less than 2,000 people combined.

    Ukraine's deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian troops are continuing their assault to the north and south of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.

  3. Russian minister urges redoubling of defence - UK MoD

    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
    Copyright: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/EPA
    Image caption: Sergei Shoigu - pictured last week - is the focus of the UK Ministry of Defence's latest bulletin

    The UK's Ministry of Defence has published its latest daily intelligence update on the war in Ukraine. Here are its key points:

    • Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has "maintained a high public profile" over the last week. This is most likely "with the aim of presenting himself as in control of strategic issues" while Ukraine accelerates its counter-offensive
    • At least two comments have been made by Shoigu about Russia's defensive operations, including "almost certainly exaggerated claims about Ukrainian losses". The MoD says this is in contrast with his disappearance from public appearances during other key periods in the war
    • Russia's defence industry has been urged to redouble its efforts by Shoigu, who has also "castigated western military district officers for not dispatching reserve armoured vehicles to the front quickly enough"
    • Shoigu is most likely "acutely aware" of needing to "maintain a positive image in the face of increasingly unmasked criticism" from some fellow Russians, the British officials say

  4. In pictures: Recaptured village of Blahodatne

    Blahodatne is one of three villages Ukraine says it recaptured from Russia over the weekend.

    Here are some pictures from yesterday taken by the Ukrainian military, via the Reuters news agency.

    Ukrainian soldiers place a Ukrainian flag at a building in Blahodatne
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Ukrainian soldiers were photographed placing their yellow and blue flag on a building
    Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a building with a Ukrainian flag on it
    Copyright: Reuters
    Ukrainian security forces inspect the recaptured area for mines and unexploded shells
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Ukrainian security forces inspect the recaptured area for mines and unexploded shells
    A Ukrainian soldier stands inside a building filled with ammunition
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: A building in which Russian ammunition was kept

  5. Russian airman who defected gives BBC interview

    Ilya Barabanov

    BBC News Russian, Vilnius

    Military defector Dmitry Mishov
    Copyright: .
    Image caption: Dmitry Mishov: "I am an officer, not an accomplice in a crime"

    A military defector who fled Russia on foot has given a rare interview to the BBC, in which he paints a picture of an army suffering heavy losses and experiencing low morale.

    Lieutenant Dmitry Mishov, a 26-year-old airman, handed himself into the Lithuanian authorities, seeking political asylum.

    Dmitry said escaping from Russia in such dramatic fashion, with a small rucksack on his back, was his last resort.

    He is among a small handful of known cases of serving military officers fleeing the country to avoid being sent to Ukraine to fight - and the only case of a serving airman that the BBC knows of.

    Read more on this story here.

  6. Ukraine says Russia targeted second dam

    Ukraine says Russia has targeted another dam - this time in the Zaporizhzhia region.

    A spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, Valeriy Shershen, said Moscow's forces blew up the structure near the village of Novodarivka - leading to the flooding on both banks of the Mokri Yaly river.

    The BBC has not been able to verify the claim.

    Shershen said Russia was deliberately blowing up dams in the region to halt Ukraine's advance towards occupied areas.

    Last Monday the huge Kakhovka dam was breached, causing major flooding. Ukraine's military and Nato accused Russia of being responsible, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.

    Thousands of people have been evacuated from low-lying areas either side of the river Dnipro.

  7. Villages liberated in Donetsk region, says Kyiv

    On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that his country’s much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russia had begun.

    Here are some of the latest developments:

    • Ukraine says it has liberated three villages in the south-east of the country
    • Footage on social media showed Ukrainian troops celebrating in the neighbouring settlements of Blahodatne and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region
    • Kyiv's deputy defence minister said nearby Makarivka was also taken
    • Moscow has yet to confirm the fall of any of the villages, instead speaking of repelling Ukrainian assaults in the region. The settlements themselves are also relatively small

    Read more on this story here.

    Two of the villages claimed by Ukraine - Neskuchne and Makarivka - are to the south-west of Donestsk city. Blahodatne is around 80 miles to the east, on the other side of Donetsk
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Two of the villages claimed by Ukraine - Neskuchne and Makarivka - are to the south-west of Donetsk city

