The usually-tranquil town in which this attack took place is in the south-east of France, and is nicknamed the Pearl of the French Alps.

Close to the Swiss and Italian borders with France, Annecy is home to less than 140,000 people. It's traditionally popular with tourists for its old town, cobbled streets and picturesque views.

Our visual journalism colleagues made the map below, outlining where yesterday's knife attack took place - at a park near the lake.