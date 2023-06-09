Ukraine on attack in south to split Russian stronghold

Water supplies acute problem following dam destruction
Paul Adams
Diplomatic correspondent, in Ukraine
The emergency created by Tuesday’s destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka continues to preoccupy the government here.
One of the most acute problems is how to maintain supplies of drinking water to a number of towns and cities that once depended on the dam and the reservoir behind it.
But President Volodymyr Zelensky also has a war to fight.
Last night he posted a picture of a meeting with three of his top generals, a map spread out on the table before them.
The government is deliberately saying little about its plans, but it’s clear that its long-awaited counter-offensive is now under way - with its forces probing Russian positions at several points along the front line, looking for signs of weakness.
The deputy defence minister says advances are also being made around the city of Bakhmut.
Four key things that happened yesterday
Rescue efforts continued after the Kakhovka dam breach, which has flooded 30 communities along the Dnipro river.
Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling flood evacuees.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the flooded region, and appealed for international aid.
The Red Cross warned dislodged landmines floating downstream could "pose a risk to people for decades to come".
Ukraine's attacks have had mixed success - US think-tank
Although Ukraine remains tight-lipped about its latest military
moves, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Kyiv’s
counter-offensive has begun.
In its latest report, the ISW says: “Ukraine has
conducted counter-offensive operations with differential outcomes in at least
three sectors of the front as part of wider counteroffensive efforts that have
been unfolding since Sunday, 4 June.”
It says Ukrainian forces "had a limited but still significant attack" in the Zaporizhzhia region overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.
"Russian forces apparently defended against this attack in a doctrinally sound manner and had reportedly regained their initial positions," the US think-tank says.
Ukraine attacks target key southern region
Jaroslav Lukiv
Russian officials and military
bloggers have reported heavy fighting in the key southern Zaporizhzhia region overnight.
They say Ukrainian troops are trying to advance south of the town of Orikhiv, where Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday the enemy
was in "active defence".
Several military experts have said Ukraine's military will likely focus on Zaporizhzhia,
trying to regain access to the Sea of Azov,
splitting the occupying Russian forces in the region into two detached
groupings.
That would not only weaken their combat
capabilities, but also eliminate a land bridge to Crimea - Ukraine's southern
peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine
Overnight, Ukrainian attacks in the key southern Zaporizhzhia region have been continuing, Russian officials and military bloggers have reported heavy fighting there.
They say Ukrainian troops - backed by tanks, artillery and drones - are trying to advance south of the town of Orikhiv for the second night running.
Yesterday evening, two missiles hit sites near the central city of Uman, injuring eight people according to the regional governor.
Meanwhile, the Dnipro river continues to swell since the Kakhovka dam collapsed on Tuesday, with Ukraine accusing Russia of attacking evacuation points for those fleeing the flooding.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest developments.