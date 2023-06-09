Ukraine on attack in south to split Russian stronghold

The emergency created by Tuesday’s destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka continues to preoccupy the government here.

One of the most acute problems is how to maintain supplies of drinking water to a number of towns and cities that once depended on the dam and the reservoir behind it.

But President Volodymyr Zelensky also has a war to fight.

Last night he posted a picture of a meeting with three of his top generals, a map spread out on the table before them.

The government is deliberately saying little about its plans, but it’s clear that its long-awaited counter-offensive is now under way - with its forces probing Russian positions at several points along the front line, looking for signs of weakness.

The deputy defence minister says advances are also being made around the city of Bakhmut.