Reuters Copyright: Reuters A residential building in Kyiv damaged in overnight missile strikes Image caption: A residential building in Kyiv damaged in overnight missile strikes

Ukrainian officials say further Russian missile strikes overnight have left at last three people dead in the capital, Kyiv. The attack targeted the Desnyanskyi district in Kyiv's eastern suburbs.

An 11-year-old girl, her mother and another woman were killed in the attack, say authorities. Twenty people are reported to be injured.

“Everything happened very fast, probably within 15 minutes,” says resident Liudmyla.

The Ukrainian armed forces say its air defence systems intercepted 10 missiles from Russia’s Bryansk region. It is the 18th attack on the capital since the start of May.