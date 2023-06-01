Ukrainian officials say further Russian missile strikes
overnight have left at last three people dead in the capital, Kyiv. The attack
targeted the Desnyanskyi district in Kyiv's eastern suburbs.
An 11-year-old girl, her mother and another woman were killed in the
attack, say authorities. Twenty people are reported to be injured.
“Everything happened very fast, probably within 15 minutes,” says resident Liudmyla.
The
Ukrainian armed forces say its air defence systems intercepted 10 missiles from
Russia’s Bryansk region. It is the 18th attack on the capital since the
start of May.
Eight injured in Shebekino shelling - governor
The governor of Belgorod said eight people have been wounded in overnight shelling in the Russian town of Shebekino - which is around 33km (20 miles) from Belgorod.
Writing on his Telegram channel, Vyacheslav Gladkov said there are no reported fatalities.
Gladkov blamed the shelling on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and also warned residents about fake evacuation calls on social media - Ukraine has not responded to the claims.
Zelensky arrives in Moldova for European leaders summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Chișinău, Moldova, for a summit bringing together leaders of at least 40 European countries to discuss the war in Ukraine.
The group, called The European Political Community (EPC), was formed following Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine last year.
President Zelensky reiterated he is working on support for a coalition of powers
to supply fighter jets to help Ukraine repel Russian forces and that he will also discuss his
peace plan.
Ukraine's aspirations to join the Nato military alliance and the European Union are also on the agenda.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also attending the EPC.
Nato allies agree on Ukraine membership - Stoltenberg
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Nato allies agree that Ukraine will become a member, the alliance’s secretary general Jen Stoltenberg has said.
"All allies agree that Moscow does not have a veto against Nato enlargement,” Stoltenberg added, ahead of an informal meeting of Nato foreign affairs ministers in Oslo.
Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said he would visit Turkey's capital Ankara "in the near future" to push Sweden's membership bid.
Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato countries that have yet to ratify Sweden's membership bid.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Sweden of being a haven for "terrorists”.
But Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Stockholm had met "all the commitments" to join the alliance.
Uninterrupted shelling of Belgorod, says regional governor
There have been reports of shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region,
on the border with Ukraine.
"Uninterrupted shelling" hit the town of Shebekino,
damaging buildings and injuring eight people, says regional governor Vyacheslav
Gladkov in a Telegram post.
Gladkov says civilians will be evacuated when the shelling is
over.
The Belgorod region borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region. It has
come under attack from Kyiv's territory in recent months. In May, Ukrainian
forces briefly seized a number of settlements before retreating across the
border.
Welcome to our live coverage
Emily McGarvey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the war in Ukraine
as the country's officials are reporting three people have died in an overnight
missile attack on Kyiv.
Another 11 people were reported injured in the attack, which
occurred in the eastern Desnyanskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.
This is the fourth attack this week and comes after 17 strikes
were launched on the Ukrainian capital throughout May. Analysts believe Moscow
is trying to deplete and damage Ukraine's air defences ahead of a long-expected
counter-offensive.
Elsewhere, the governor of the western Russian region of
Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, said at least two people had been injured in
an attack on the town of Shebekino, which he blamed on Ukrainian troops –
Kyiv has not yet responded to the claims.
I’m here with writers Aoife
Walsh, James Harness, Jo Couzens and Thomas Mackintosh and we’ll be bringing
you live updates and analysis on the latest developments throughout the day.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
