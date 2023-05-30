Good morning and welcome to our live coverage. An overnight drone attack in Moscow has caused minor damage to several buildings, officials say.

There have been no serious injuries and emergency services were "at the scene of incidents", according to the capital city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

Officials said air defences had shot down several drones as they approached the Russian capital.

It follows an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in which at least one person was reported killed.

I'm here in London editing the page along with writers Thomas Mackintosh and Jennifer McKiernan - stay with us as we bring you the latest developments and analysis from our team of journalists and correspondents in Russia and in Ukraine.