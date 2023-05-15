Ukraine's Zelensky in UK to discuss aid with Sunak

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Zelensky and Macron Image caption: Zelensky and Macron

Less than 24 hours ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Paris, as he paid a surprise visit to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The pair discussed a "peace formula" and further military support for Ukraine, as Kyiv plans a counteroffensive against Russia.

Following talks with Zelensky in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to back Ukraine "for as long as it is necessary", promising €2.7bn (£2.4bn) worth of weapons.

In Rome, Zelensky met Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who assured the Ukrainian president of Italy's support for a united Ukraine.

Zelensky also met the Pope, who stressed the urgent need to help "the most fragile people, innocent victims" of the Russian invasion.