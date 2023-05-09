Victory Day marks the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Germany officially signed its surrender late on 8 May, which was already 9 May Moscow time.

The Soviet Union had lost around 27 million citizens during World War Two, far more than any other country involved in the conflict; it is often said that every Soviet family lost at least one immediate or distant relative in the war.

As such, it is hard to overstate the significance of the day for ordinary people in the former USSR. During his rule, President Vladimir Putin has sought to capitalise on the attachment Russians have for Victory Day and the pride many still feel at the role the USSR played in defeating Nazi Germany.

Putin has promoted the idea of the heroic victory against fascism and has used it to baselessly portray today’s war in Ukraine as a fight against a similar kind of threat.

Victory Day celebrations have become a show of strength of troops and military hardware.

The huge parade of weapons and tanks that usually takes place on Moscow’s Red Square has long been a chance for the Kremlin to show off its latest weaponry and military might.

Despite only being introduced a few years ago, of the day's most recognisable events has become the Immortal Regiment procession, which sees people across the country marching holding photographs of their relatives who fought in the war.

However, this year, the event will be scaled back – some say due to the Kremlin’s concerns about celebrations turning into shows of dissent against Ruissia’s invasion of Ukraine.