"There is no cause stronger in the world than our love for our armed forces," Putin says as he ends his speech.
"To Russia, to our armed forces," he concludes.
Putin proud of soldiers taking part in war in Ukraine
Putin says he is proud of soldiers who are participating in what he calls Russia's "special military operation".
He says Russia's statehood and future depends on these people.
He adds that everyone is united to support our "heroes".
Putin again compares today's war to WW2
Paul Kirby
Europe digital editor
Putin regularly likens Ukraine's democratically elected government to the Nazis defeated in World War Two.
He hasn't departed from that script today, condemning Ukraine's leaders as neo-Nazis and speaking of a "real war" being waged against the motherland of Russia.
Only Russia remains true to the achievements of World War Two while the West has forgotten who defeated the Nazis, he argues.
Russians have always been told that they won World War Two, so it's no surprise he makes no mention of the Allied fight that liberated southern and western Europe of Nazism.
Everybody is praying for you, Putin tells gathered soldiers
"Battles that decide the fate of our motherland have always become national and sacred," Putin tells Russians.
He says "there is nothing more important" than their combat work, as Russia's security counts on the work of those in the front line.
"Everybody is praying for you," he tells soldiers at the Red Square.
Big roles for defence minister and Russian general
Paul Kirby
Europe digital editor
As normal, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is playing a big role in the Victory Day parade. So too is the head of Russian ground forces Oleg Salyukov who is leading the parade.
That's Salyukov's job and he's done it before.
But he's played an increasingly important role in the Ukraine war as he was made a deputy commander of the operation in January under Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
Putin calls a minute's silence for war dead
Putin says it's very important that today in Moscow the leaders of the former USSR bloc are present with him.
"In memory of the sons, fathers, grandfathers," and other relatives, he says, pronouncing a minute of silence.
Crowds and leaders alike stand in the Red Square observing the silence as a clock can be heard ticking for every second that passes.
West wants to see the fall of our country - Putin
Putin continues taking aim at the West in his speech, saying "their goal is nothing else but to see the fall of our country".
He says the memory of those who defended the "motherland is sacred".
Russia wants peaceful future - Putin
Addressing the crowds in Red Square, President Putin saying the "real war is being waged against our motherland".
He says Russia wants to see a "peaceful future", but he accuses Western elites of sowing the seeds of "hatred and Russophobia".
Putin begins his speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin begins his speech by congratulating the Russian military on the Victory Day, a holiday that celebrates "our fathers and grandfathers".
He says a real war is being waged right now, and claims Russia is defending its sovereignty.
Putin joined by handful of leaders
Paul Kirby
Europe digital editor
For the first time since 2020, Russia's president has succeeded in persuading a handful of international leaders to sit on the podium with him in Red Square.
In 2021, only the president of Tajikistan showed up because of the Covid pandemic. But last year Putin was the only major leader there as Central Asian leaders in particular distanced themselves from the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
This year all the Central Asian leaders are there, including Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. So too is Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko and Armenia's prime minister too. That's good news for Putin as he has traditionally used this occasion to showcase his own regional power.
It is clear Putin has been working the phones to persuade them to come.
Ukrainian pundits are suggesting they've either been threatened with something, or given some kind of promise.
The US-based Institute for the Study of War believes the late decision of the Central Asian leaders to come "likely indicates their reticence to show direct and public support of the war".
What is Victory Day, and why does it matter?
Laura Gozzi
Live reporter
Victory Day marks the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.
Germany officially signed its surrender late on 8 May, which was already 9 May Moscow time.
The Soviet Union had lost around 27 million citizens during World War Two, far more than any other country involved in the conflict; it is often said that every Soviet family lost at least one immediate or distant relative in the war.
As such, it is hard to overstate the significance of the day for ordinary people in the former USSR. During his rule, President Vladimir Putin has sought to capitalise on the attachment Russians have for Victory Day and the pride many still feel at the role the USSR played in defeating Nazi Germany.
Putin has promoted the idea of the heroic victory against fascism and has used it to baselessly portray today’s war in Ukraine as a fight against a similar kind of threat.
Victory Day celebrations have become a show of strength of troops and military hardware.
The huge parade of weapons and tanks that usually takes place on Moscow’s Red Square has long been a chance for the Kremlin to show off its latest weaponry and military might.
Despite only being introduced a few years ago, of the day's most recognisable events has become the Immortal Regiment procession, which sees people across the country marching holding photographs of their relatives who fought in the war.
However, this year, the event will be scaled back – some say due to the Kremlin’s concerns about celebrations turning into shows of dissent against Ruissia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Victory Day parade kicks off
Russia's Victory Day parade has started, as Moscow hosts its annual military day parade on Red Square.
Soldiers have started marching, carrying flags commemorating victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
We'll soon be hearing from President Vladimir Putin, as he addresses the nation.
BreakingPutin arrives in Moscow's Red Square
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Moscow's Red Square for the Victory Day parade.
Von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day
Let's look away from Russia for a moment and set our sights on Ukraine, where Europe Day is being celebrated alongside other European nations.
Just a little earlier, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv after travelling overnight by train from Poland.
In a tweet, she says it’s “good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended everyday. So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe.”
Europe Day is dedicated to celebrating peace and unity in Europe. Von der Leyen's presence in Kyiv will be seen as showing solidarity with Ukraine as Russia celebrates Victory Day.
The Kremlin is feeling nervous about today
Will Vernon
BBC News, Moscow
Several Victory Day events have already taken place in a number of Russian cities but the main event is here in Moscow. There will be a huge military parade on Red Square presided over by Vladimir Putin.
The 9 May is usually a day of remembrance and celebration here, when people mark the defeat of Nazi Germany.
But I think there is a very different mood today and that's one of nervousness and insecurity. That's because there have been a series of drone attacks, explosions and incidents of sabotage right across the country in recent weeks - oil depots have been set on fire, freight trains have been derailed.
It's not completely clear who is behind these acts. Russia blames Ukraine and the West but they deny this.
The most serious incident was last week with the attack on the Kremlin itself - the very heart of Russian power and the famous backdrop for today's military parade.
The Kremlin said these were two Ukrainian drones and they linked that attack to the preparation for today's events. We don't know who did this or what really happened, but I think it shows the Kremlin is very nervous about what might happen today and authorities have already said that security measures have been tightened.
Putin’s role in parade not yet clear
Preparations for today's Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square have been well underway for days, but the Kremlin has been tight-lipped on what President Vladimir Putin's role will be at the annual event.
Last year, Putin addressed marching troops and was seen sitting among World War Two veterans in the VIP box.
Russia says the leaders of nations including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - all former Soviet republics - are expected at the parade.
The event has been otherwise snubbed by major world countries, including the UK, the US and France - all wartime allies of the then-Soviet Union.
Troops, tanks and missiles to be paraded through Red Square
Laura Gozzi
Live reporter
The main Victory Day parade in Moscow will be a massive display of military equipment, with troops, tanks and ballistic missiles paraded through Red Square.
But the world-famous spectacle will this year be closed off to the public, which the Russian authorities insist is due to security concerns.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned of "terrorist attacks".
He said: "We are of course aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its campaign.
"All our special services are doing everything possible to ensure security."
Kyiv has denied any involvement in alleged attacks in Russia.
What to look out for today
A lot of today’s attention will be in Moscow as Russia celebrates Victory Day - a major public holiday that marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on 9 May 1945.
However, people in Ukraine will be celebrating Europe Day along with the rest of Europe, aimed at promoting peace and unity on the continent.
President Zelensky announced changes to the official dates of events marking the end of the World War Two, to further distance Kyiv from Russia.
He said 8 May would officially be Victory Day in Ukraine, while 9 May would mark Europe Day. The change is subject to parliamentary approval.
European Union officials have welcomed the move, and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen is visiting Kyiv for talks with Zelensky later today.
Hello and welcome
Alys Davies
BBC News Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.
Traditionally, Victory Day has been a display of Russian military might, with a speech by President Putin on Red Square in Moscow as the main event.
We're expecting to see that again today. However, the day's events have been scaled back significantly, with Russian authorities citing security concerns.
I’m joined by Malu Cursino and James Harness and we'll be keeping across all of today's events, including reports from our correspondents on the ground.
