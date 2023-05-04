The death toll has risen in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, with at least 23 people killed and 46 wounded.
The figures were updated in a report by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson regional military administration, who said Russia is "taking revenge" on Kherson residents for not accepting the Russians.
He added that Russian forces had targeted a popular construction supermarket, the railway station, and other crowded areas.
An evacuation of the city and other areas that suffer from daily Russian attacks is being considered.
Russian oil refinery fire extinguished after drone attack
As well as this morning's strikes in Ukraine, a drone hit an oil refinery in southern Russia, setting part of it on fire.
Emergency services say the fire has been extinguished and the plant is working normally, TASS news agency reports.
The Ilsky refinery, near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region, has a processing capacity of around 6.6 million tonnes per year.
"The consequences of the incident were eliminated," Tass reported, citing the plant's press service.
It said that the circumstances of the fire and damage are being assessed.
Zelensky arrives at the International Criminal Court
Zelensky has arrived at International Criminal Court (ICC) headquarters where he's due to deliver a speech shortly.
The ICC is investigating alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, and in March, it issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for alleged deportation of children from Ukraine.
The
Hague is currently under heavy security.
We’ll
bring you more updates as we get them.
What do we know about drone attacks in Russia?
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin but Zelensky denied that his country carried out the attack.
While Ukraine has denied responsibility, it is known that drones have been deployed by both sides in the conflict so far, with many used for surveillance and targeting.
Since the start of 2023, the BBC - by analysing Russian media reports - has tracked over 20 suspected drone attacks inside Russia and Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
While none of these attacks have been officially claimed by Ukraine, experts say there is scope for drones launched from Ukraine to reach as far as Moscow, which is about 450km (280 miles) from the country's border.
One drone used by Ukraine - a UJ-22 - has a range of 800km (497 miles) in autonomous flight.
Overnight strikes hit Ukrainian cities
Ahead of Zelensky’s visit, there
have been overnight strikes in several Ukrainian cities.
Attacks have been reported in the
capital Kyiv, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Odesa in the south.
Russia threatened to retaliate when and where
it considered necessary following drone attacks that it alleges were carried out by
Ukraine.
Yesterday, Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region killed 21
people. Officials said victims included supermarket customers and
employees of an energy company who were performing repairs.
And in the early hours of this morning, air
raid sirens rang out across many Ukrainian regions. Loud blasts were reported
in Kyiv and Odesa.
Zelensky to deliver speech for Ukraine during Hague visit
President Zelensky arrived in The Hague at 07:00 local time and he will later deliver a speech entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine".
While at The Hague, Zelensky will also visit the International Criminal Court (ICC) - which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged deportation of children from Ukraine.
The ICC can prosecute genocide in Ukraine but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of aggression by Russia there.
Zelensky will also have meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and members of parliament.
He is also expected to meet Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Welcome to our live coverage
Emily McGarvey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to speak at The Hague as part of an unexpected visit to the Netherlands.
Zelensky touched down at Schiphol airport this morning,
gearing up to deliver a speech titled “No Peace Without Justice for
Ukraine” later today.
He will visit the
International Criminal Court which is investigating alleged Russian war crimes
in Ukraine.
The visit comes after Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin following a drone strike on the Kremlin, which Zelensky has adamantly denied.
Explosions have been heard in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities this
morning, and a Russian strike on Ukraine's southern Kherson region
killed 23 people yesterday.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on Zelensky’s
visit and developments in the conflict.
