The death toll has risen in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, with at least 23 people killed and 46 wounded.

The figures were updated in a report by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Kherson regional military administration, who said Russia is "taking revenge" on Kherson residents for not accepting the Russians.

He added that Russian forces had targeted a popular construction supermarket, the railway station, and other crowded areas.

An evacuation of the city and other areas that suffer from daily Russian attacks is being considered.