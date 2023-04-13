US President Joe Biden delivers speech in front of US and Irish tricolour flag
Joe Biden to address Irish parliament in Dublin

Edited by Marita Moloney and Jamie Whitehead

  1. What happens today?

    Chris Page

    Reporting from Dublin

    US President Biden will meet Irish President Higgins and Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Varadkar today
    Today Joe Biden will be undertaking one of the set-piece events really of this visit to Ireland - he will be addressing the Irish parliament in Dublin.

    That’s an honour that’s been given to only three US presidents before – John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

    He will also be having formal talks with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and he’ll be meeting the Irish President Michael D Higgins.

  2. What Biden did yesterday

    Joe Biden outside an Irish pub
    Biden began his day in Northern Ireland to mark 25 years since the Good Friday peace agreement - where he hailed the "tremendous progress" since the deal was signed in 1998.

    He delivered a key note speech as he opened the new Ulster University campus in Belfast - his only official engagement in Northern Ireland - and he called for politicians to restore the power-sharing government.

    The US president also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before briefly speaking to some of Stormont's political party leaders. After leaving Belfast early yesterday afternoon, he flew on Air Force One to Dublin and was met by Taoiseach(Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, before travellin to meet distant relatives in County Louth on Ireland's east coast where he paid homage to his Irish heritage.

    Later there were shouts of "welcome home, Joe" when Biden arrived in Dundalk to address an audience, a few miles from the Northern Irish border.

  3. Biden to meet Irish president and PM

    Marita Moloney

    Live reporter

    Thanks for joining us again as we follow a four-day trip by US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    The American leader made the journey to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - a peace deal signed in Belfast 25 years ago - and to further explore his Irish ancestry.

    Today he’s in Dublin, and will meet both President Michael D Higgins and Prime Minister(Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar - ahead of an address to the Irish Parliament.

    Together with my colleagues in Belfast and London - Eimear Flanagan, Conor Neeson, Rebekah Wilson, Chris Andrews, Emily McGarvey, Jack Burgess and Jamie Whitehead - I’ll be keeping you informed with what’s going on.

