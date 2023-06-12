Silvio Berlusconi dies - reaction and analysis

Berlusconi had been suffering from blood cancer for some time, doctors at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital confirmed on Thursday.
Specifically, this was chronic myelomonocyte leukaemia - a rare condition.
But they said the 86-year-old had been taken to intensive care on Wednesday for a lung infection.
That same evening, Berlusconi’s brother said he was showing signs of improvement. Berlusconi spent four days at the same hospital last month.
He has had repeated health problems since contracting Covid-19 in 2020.
Who was Silvio Berlusconi?
Few Italians have wielded more influence and attracted more controversy than Silvio Berlusconi - the billionaire businessman and four-time prime minister.
Born in 1936 in Milan, Berlusconi began his career selling vacuum cleaners, before setting up a construction company.
He went on to become one of Italy’s richest men, making his fortune through his TV channels and gaining international recognition as the owner of legendary football club AC Milan before going into politics.
He founded his own party, Forza Italia, in 1993 and remained a powerful political figure for the next two decades - in and out of power - successfully brushing off sex scandals and allegations of corruption.
As a media mogul and politician, Berlusconi helped to shape Italy's image for decades.
Four-time Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86 - reports
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
We're getting reports from Italy - via the national Corriere della Sera newspaper and the Ansa news agency, that Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian billionaire, senator and four-time prime minister, has died aged 86.
A seasoned politician and media tycoon, he was a divisive figure who dominated Italian politics for three decades.
We’ll be bringing you reaction from Italy, Europe and beyond, so stick with us.
Former PM had been diagnosed with blood cancer
