Silvio Berlusconi dies - reaction and analysis

Berlusconi had been suffering from blood cancer for some time, doctors at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital confirmed on Thursday.

Specifically, this was chronic myelomonocyte leukaemia - a rare condition.

But they said the 86-year-old had been taken to intensive care on Wednesday for a lung infection.

That same evening, Berlusconi’s brother said he was showing signs of improvement. Berlusconi spent four days at the same hospital last month.

He has had repeated health problems since contracting Covid-19 in 2020.