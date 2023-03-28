Back in early January, France's government proposed raising the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 in a major reform of the pension system
But the details immediately triggered an angry response from the unions. Over a million people joined the first protests across the country in January
Two months of heated political debate and strikes followed. Transport, fuel distribution and waste collection have been heavily impacted
On 17 March, the French government decided to force the pension reforms through without a vote in parliament. PM Elisabeth Borne invoked article 49:3 of the constitution, allowing the government to avoid a vote in the National Assembly
And then last week, King Charles III's state visit to France was postponed at President Macron's request, because of the protests.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the latest protests in France, as the country sees its 10th day of mass protests and strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform law which extends the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Protests over the reform have taken place since mid-January, but anti-government sentiment intensified after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used Article 49:3 of the constitution to force the law through.
Labour unions have urged Macron to put the plans on pause, with Laurent Berger, the leader of France's largest trade union confederation (CFDT), asking the president to accept some form of mediation as "a gesture of appeasement".
Demonstrations are expected to take place all over
France, including in some of the larger cities such as Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux.
In Paris, the main demonstration will start at 14:00 (13:00 GMT) in Place de la
République.
The government says a record number of police - some 13,000 - will be deployed across the country to confront what it describes as a major risk to public order.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates from our correspondents on the ground and our reporters in London.
How did we get here
