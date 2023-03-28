Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the latest protests in France, as the country sees its 10th day of mass protests and strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform law which extends the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Protests over the reform have taken place since mid-January, but anti-government sentiment intensified after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used Article 49:3 of the constitution to force the law through.

Labour unions have urged Macron to put the plans on pause, with Laurent Berger, the leader of France's largest trade union confederation (CFDT), asking the president to accept some form of mediation as "a gesture of appeasement".

Demonstrations are expected to take place all over France, including in some of the larger cities such as Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux.

In Paris, the main demonstration will start at 14:00 (13:00 GMT) in Place de la République.

The government says a record number of police - some 13,000 - will be deployed across the country to confront what it describes as a major risk to public order.

