Protests and strikes hit France over pensions law

Back in January, France's government proposed raising the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 in a major reform to the pension system
PM Elisabeth Borne said the changes were necessary to prevent a major deficit in the system in the future
But the details immediately triggered an angry response from the unions. Over a million people joined the first protests across the country in January
Two months of heated political debate and strikes followed
Transport, fuel distribution and waste collection have been heavily impacted
Last week - on 17 March - the French government decided to force the pension reforms through without a vote in parliament. PM Borne invoked article 49:3 of the constitution - allowing the government to avoid a vote in the Assembly
Protests have intensified since - with some demonstrators lighting fires and throwing firecrackers at police, who used tear gas to disperse them
Yesterday - 22 March - President Macron doubled down on the reform which he said is "a necessity"
Union leaders along with the far-right National Rally and far-left France Unbowed parties have united in anger and promised to continue striking
Marcon's perceived 'arrogance' at heart of protests
Hugh Schofield
Reporting from Paris
This is the first day of demonstrations since the triggering of Article 49:3 last week, and it comes a day after President Macron’s televised interview yesterday.
It is therefore being carefully watched to see if levels of participation have grown, and if new kinds of more violent protest are going to spread.
With complete predictability, the president’s words did nothing to calm the mood.
But then, short of disowning the central point of the reform (raising the pension age to 64), what could he have possibly said that would have persuaded opponents to give up?
People say it is his “arrogance” and “contempt for the people” that get their goat.
That, I think, gets to the heart of it. One senses that the movement is not really - or not only - about pension reform.
It’s about the accumulation of daily difficulties and injustices which many see around them - problems from which in his technocratic ivory tower the slick young president seems (to them) utterly removed.
Ninth day of nationwide protests and strikes under way
Laura Gozzi
Live reporter
Welcome. Today is the ninth day of nationwide protests and strikes in France.
Demonstrations are under way after the government announced it would use its constitutional power to push through a legislation that will raise the pension age from 62 to 64.
Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron gave a defiant defence of his decision in an interview. Today, the president is travelling to Brussels to attend the European Council summit.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to join demonstrations in dozens of French towns and cities.
Our Paris correspondent Hugh Schofield will be on the ground in Paris, where authorities expect tens of thousands of people to join the protest - and we’ll be keeping you abreast of all the latest news and developments on this page.
