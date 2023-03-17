BBC breaking news graphic
Live

International court accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

preview
8
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. BreakingArrest warrants issued for Putin and his children's rights commissioner

    Arrest warrants have been issued by judges at the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights.

    In a statement, the ICC says they are suspected of the war crime of unlawfully deporting children, from Ukraine to Russia.

    There are reasonable grounds to believe President Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for such deportations, the statement says, adding it is alleged to have taken place since he launched the full- scale invasion of Ukraine last February.

    It says the same thing of his children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest reaction and analysis.

Back to top