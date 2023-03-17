International court accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

Arrest warrants have been issued by judges at the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights.

In a statement, the ICC says they are suspected of the war crime of unlawfully deporting children, from Ukraine to Russia.

There are reasonable grounds to believe President Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for such deportations, the statement says, adding it is alleged to have taken place since he launched the full- scale invasion of Ukraine last February.

It says the same thing of his children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest reaction and analysis.