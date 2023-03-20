What have China and Ukraine said about Putin's arrest warrant?
It's safe to say this trip has raised some eyebrows in the West, particularly after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on Friday.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has already said the court should “avoid politicisation and double standards", and “uphold an objective and impartial stance”.
At a media briefing in Beijing earlier, Wang Wenbin told journalists the court should “respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law”.
China and Russia are among several countries which do not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, has called the arrest warrant a "historic decision, from which historical responsibility will begin".
"The beginning of the Russian Federation's end in its current form on the world stage," is how the Ukrainian President's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has described the ICC's arrest warrants.
ICC issues Putin arrest warrant for alleged Ukraine war crimes
As mentioned in our welcome post, Xi Jinping’s visit comes only a couple of days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for war crimes. Even though it's highly unlikely that Putin will actually be arrested, it still makes it more important to have a friend visiting Moscow.
Moscow rejected the ICCs decision and described the move as null and void, “outrageous and unacceptable”.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and there's no expectation any suspects will be handed over. China's not a member either.
Still, the warrant will make life harder for the Russian president, especially when it comes to travelling to any country that is signed up to the ICC.
Members are obliged to arrest anyone indicted by the court.
Even though China rejects these claims, it is an important message to the world that the Chinese leader is still an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It shows they’re close enough to hold meetings for three days in Moscow, as well as a sign of a wide range of agreements for stronger co-operation at a time when Russia is struggling with international sanctions.
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to believe that China wouldn’t provide heavy weapons to Russia and has asked to speak to Xi. Before answering Zelensky’s calls, Xi is in Moscow. That seems like a very clear message for now.
Putin and Xi publish articles in China and Russia - and mention the war
Stephen McDonell
Reporting from Beijing
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have had newspaper articles published in one another’s countries ahead of their meeting.
Both articles mention the war in Ukraine and both speak about a negotiated settlement – however they’re short on specific measures.
Xi Jinping's piece, published in Russia, said a deal needed to take into account “the legitimate concerns of all parties” and that a “results oriented dialogue” was required to solve the crisis.
In the People’s Daily, Vladimir Putin wrote that “the collective West” is “losing its dominance”.
He said his country was open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine if others will engage in serious dialogue.
That the war has been referred to in these articles would appear to show it will also be front and centre during their talks over the next two days.
Welcome
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we await Xi Jinping’s arrival in Moscow, where China’s leader will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin and Beijing’s foreign ministry have said very little about the trip, other than that the pair will discuss a "comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation". And that Xi will be in the Russian capital from today until Wednesday.
Amid the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, it’s safe to say this is a pretty big moment on the world stage - especially since last week finished with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant for Putin. The court alleges he is responsible for war crimes, and has focused its claims on the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.
There have been reports suggesting Xi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak by phone after Xi’s visit to Moscow - his first since the war began - but this is yet to be confirmed.
I’ve got a team of writers here in London, ready to bring you all the latest developments as they unfold, and we’ll get analysis throughout the day from our correspondents on the ground in Russia, China and Ukraine. Stay tuned.
