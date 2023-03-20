AFP Copyright: AFP Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin says the ICC should “avoid politicisation”. Image caption: Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin says the ICC should “avoid politicisation”.

It's safe to say this trip has raised some eyebrows in the West, particularly after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on Friday.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has already said the court should “avoid politicisation and double standards", and “uphold an objective and impartial stance”.

At a media briefing in Beijing earlier, Wang Wenbin told journalists the court should “respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law”.

China and Russia are among several countries which do not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, has called the arrest warrant a "historic decision, from which historical responsibility will begin".

"The beginning of the Russian Federation's end in its current form on the world stage," is how the Ukrainian President's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has described the ICC's arrest warrants.