Similarly, far-right leader Marine Le Pen said the government's move was a recognition of Macron's personal failure.
"It's his reform, he's the one who proposed it and defended it during his campaign."
Le Pen added that opposition deputies would file a motion of no-confidence in the government.
Chaotic scenes in French parliament
Republican leader says he won't support a vote of no confidence
President of the French Republicans,
Eric Ciotti, described Macron’s decision to invoke 49:3 as “chaotic and
scandalous”.
Speaking on French television program, BFM TV, he said the
decision to invoke the clause was “a result of many years of political
failures” that demonstrates “a profound crisis in our constitution”.
He said the decision put France in a “democratic crisis”.
But, he said his party would not support any of the no-confidence votes brought against Macron's government.
That means the government will be able to continue its pension reform.
'It's going to be crazy!'
Among thousands of protesters at the unplanned demonstration in Place de la Concorde, many chanted "ça va péter!"
That translates to "it's going to be crazy" or "blow up".
Many protesters have placards and are waving a variety of trade union flags.
Protesters and police on the streets of Paris
What is article 49:3?
Article 49:3 enables the government to pass legislation without a vote in the Assembly - some political observers are calling it a loophole.
By invoking it, French President Emmanuel Macron aims to ensure his government can push through the reforms without requiring the support from the majority of MPs.
The problem with the 49:3 clause is that it would also allow the opposition to call a censure motion (a confidence motion).
The government also knows it will face anger from protesters on the street, who see the 49:3 as anti-democratic.
The article was designed to prevent periods of unrest after the Fourth Republic in 1958 - a period marked by economic reconstruction and the start of the process of independence for many of France's colonies.
Thousands gather in Paris to protest against the bill
Thousands of protesters are gathering in Paris' busy Place de la Concorde, just across from the National Assembly.
Local TV channel BFM shows crowds gathering in the famous square, many waving flags and banners. Among them are some politicians.
Far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon told BFM the law “had no legitimacy”. He described Macron's decision to invoke the emergency powers as a “spectacular failure”.
A move fraught with risk for Macron
It’s been a day
of high suspense at the French parliament, with President Macron’s government
frantically doing the arithmetic to see if it would get its pension reform
through the last crucial vote.
But at the last
minute it decided that the numbers were
too close – and the risk of defeat too great – so it’s resorting to a constitutional procedure known as the 49:3
which means it can force the measure through without a parliamentary vote.
It may be the
least bad option for the government, but it’s also fraught with risk.
The opposition
is crying foul, there are chaotic scenes in the parliament, and on the street
the unions are promising to step up their campaign of strikes and
demonstrations.
Emmanuel Macron defends decision to cabinet ministers
The French President allegedly told senior cabinet ministers that he believed the
financial and economic risks of inaction on pension reform were too great to not invoke article 49:3, Reuters reports.
A government source told Reuters that Macron believed special constitutional powers were required to ensure the bill passed through the lower house.
"My interest and political wish were to go to a vote... but I consider that the financial and economic risks are too great," he said.
The bill had been approved by the Senate earlier today.
What’s going on?
France’s government has decided to bypass a vote in the National Assembly in order to push through its much-contested pension reform bill.
The decision to use the 49:3 constitutional procedure to do this has been condemned as anti-democratic by the opposition and unions, who have promised to step up their campaign of opposition to the reform.
Although the plan to raise the pension age from 62 to 64 passed the upper house on Thursday, ministers realised they might not have the numbers in the lower house.
The reforms have prompted weeks of protests and strikes across France.
Protesters have once again begun to gather on La Place de La Concorde in Paris, among them is prominent hard-left opposition politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon – an outspoke opponent of Macron’s plans.
Hello and welcome
French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has
chosen to force through unpopular pension reform plans without a vote in the parliament.
The decision to use a controversial constitutional
provision was taken to avoid a knife-edge vote in the National Assembly.
But
the announcement has caused fury among opposition parties, some of who stormed out of the chamber, and growing protests in Paris.
Welcome to our live coverage, stick with us for all the latest
developments and analysis.
