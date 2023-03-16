EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Copyright: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Leftist politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon was one of the first to speak out against President Macron's bid to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 by invoking Article 49:3.

But Mélenchon's stance is no surprise, as during last year's presidential campaign his Nupes alliance (comprising far-left, left and green parties) pledged to lower the retirement age to 60.

He said the bill "had no legitimacy" and described Macron's decision to call on Article 49:3 a "spectacular failure".

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Copyright: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Similarly, far-right leader Marine Le Pen said the government's move was a recognition of Macron's personal failure.

"It's his reform, he's the one who proposed it and defended it during his campaign."

Le Pen added that opposition deputies would file a motion of no-confidence in the government.