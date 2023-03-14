In addition to high-altitude surveillance, the MQ-9 Reaper drone has also been used to fight forest fires.
What is a MQ-9 Reaper drone?
In addition to high-altitude surveillance, the MQ-9 Reaper drone has also been used to fight forest fires.
Russia's ambassador to be summoned
In a briefing with reporters, a spokesperson for the US state department has said they will be summoning Russia's ambassador to the US on Tuesday over the "unsafe intercept" of a US drone by a Russian jet over the Black Sea.
It is expected that Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the US since 2017, will be meeting senior US officials this afternoon US time.
Closest we've come to a US-Russia direct clash
Frank Gardner
BBC News, Security Correspondent
This is almost certainly the closest that Russia’s military has come to a direct clash with the West since the war in Ukraine began.
In the busy international airspace over the northern Black Sea, the Pentagon says a Russian air force Su-27 Flanker fighter jet struck the propeller of an uncrewed US military Reaper drone, forcing it to crash into the sea.
"Reckless and unprofessional" is how the White House spokesperson John Kirby described the incident.
The US military’s European Command said a pair of Soviet-era fighter jets had intercepted the surveillance drone in international airspace and dumped fuel on it, before damaging it so badly that its US controllers had no choice but to ditch it in the sea.
Russia and Western forces have often gone to some trouble to avoid such incidents, in Syria, for example.
But this one appears more indicative of the increasingly hostile relations between Moscow and the West.
Pentagon to brief the media shortly
The US Department of Defense in Washington is scheduled to speak to members of the media at 14:30 (18:30 GMT). It is likely they will face questions about the downing of the US drone over the Black Sea.
Follow along for updates.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage as the US military says a Russian fighter jet has collided with a US drone over the Black sea.
The jet collided with the unmanned US drone causing it to crash into the Black Sea today, the US military says.
Russia has yet to comment on the incident.
The US European Command blamed the crash which occurred at approximately 07:03 local time (06:03 GMT) on an “unprofessional act by Russians”, and said it nearly caused the Russian jet to crash too.
Stay with us for the latest updates, reaction and analysis from our correspondents.