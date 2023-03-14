This is almost certainly the closest that Russia’s military has come to a direct clash with the West since the war in Ukraine began.

In the busy international airspace over the northern Black Sea, the Pentagon says a Russian air force Su-27 Flanker fighter jet struck the propeller of an uncrewed US military Reaper drone, forcing it to crash into the sea.

"Reckless and unprofessional" is how the White House spokesperson John Kirby described the incident.

The US military’s European Command said a pair of Soviet-era fighter jets had intercepted the surveillance drone in international airspace and dumped fuel on it, before damaging it so badly that its US controllers had no choice but to ditch it in the sea.

Russia and Western forces have often gone to some trouble to avoid such incidents, in Syria, for example.

But this one appears more indicative of the increasingly hostile relations between Moscow and the West.