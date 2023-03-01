Greece grapples with devastating rail collision

Passengers who survived the crash have described the moment of impact and how they escaped the train.
"We heard a big bang," Stergios Minenis told Reuters news agency.
"It was a nightmarish ten seconds. We were turning over in the carriage until we fell on our sides and until the commotion stopped.
"Then there was panic. Cables, fire. The fire was immediate. As we were turning over we were being burned. Fire was right and left. For ten, fifteen seconds it was chaos.
"Tumbling over, fires, cables hanging, broken windows, people screaming, people trapped. It was two metres high from where we jumped to leave [the train], and beneath there was broken iron debris, but what could we do?"
Aerial pictures show extent of destruction
Greece wakes up to harrowing news of rail disaster
Greeks are waking up to the aftermath of a deadly crash involving two trains in the north of the country on Tuesday evening.
At least 32 people died and dozens more were injured after a passenger service collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa.
Rescuers worked through the night to try to free survivors.
'A nightmarish ten seconds'
Greece wakes up to harrowing news of rail disaster
It is not yet known what caused the crash.
Stay with us as we bring you live updates.