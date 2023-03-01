Greece grapples with devastating rail collision

Passengers who survived the crash have described the moment of impact and how they escaped the train.

"We heard a big bang," Stergios Minenis told Reuters news agency.

"It was a nightmarish ten seconds. We were turning over in the carriage until we fell on our sides and until the commotion stopped.

"Then there was panic. Cables, fire. The fire was immediate. As we were turning over we were being burned. Fire was right and left. For ten, fifteen seconds it was chaos.

"Tumbling over, fires, cables hanging, broken windows, people screaming, people trapped. It was two metres high from where we jumped to leave [the train], and beneath there was broken iron debris, but what could we do?"