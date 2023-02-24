BBC Copyright: BBC

Until this time last year, Arina was enjoying what she describes as a happy and ordinary life.

The 30-year-old was working as a singing teacher and spent a lot of time with her close-knit family. Her mother owned a small clothes shop, her father was a mechanic, and her teenage sister was studying at college.

But when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, everything changed.

“The war made me re-evaluate my life and realise how good everything used to be,” Arina says.

Arina’s father joined the military and headed to the frontlines, while Arina, her sister and their mother fled across the border. Their long and difficult journey included driving across Ukraine in fear of being hit by Russian shells and then crossing the border by foot.

The family,“lost, tired and stressed”, then made their way to Denmark.

Arina spent almost a year living there, but was unable to find paid work and “missed home a lot”.

She returned to Kyiv this week, where she was briefly reunited with her father, who was on a short break from duty.

“I was worried before coming back but realising that my dad would be here and I’d be able to see him made all the worrying go away. Family is everything,” Arina says.

Arina’s father is returning to the frontlines in eastern Ukraine today, and she is preparing to embark on a new life back in Ukraine.

“Everything is ruined because of the war. I don’t have the job I had, the clothing store is closed, my dad is at war,” Arina says.

“What I wish for most is to feel that peace I felt when Ukraine wasn’t at war.”