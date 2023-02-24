There’s a heavy security presence here in Kyiv this morning.
I’ve just been speaking to Anna Dovhopolova next to seized Russian military vehicles on display in the centre of the city.
She was carrying flowers in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which she plans to lay in memory of her friend who died fighting in Bakhmut.
Anna told me she wasn’t afraid of Russian attacks today.
“Nothing can surprise me now. I’ve been in Kyiv since the beginning,” the 32-year-old said.
US announces another $2bn in military aid
And now, some news that came in overnight: the US has said it will give Ukraine a new military aid package worth $2bn, a top American official has said.
Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, was with President Biden on his surprise visit to Kyiv earlier this week.
Sullivan said that while they were there, Biden told Ukraine’s President Zelensky his country would get “more artillery, more ammunition, more Himars", as well as the earlier promised US armoured vehicles and - at a later date - tanks.
Himars - the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System - is a missile launcher mounted on a five-tonne truck which can fire six guided missiles in quick succession. Zelensky has said they’re changing the course of the war against Russia.
Sullivan hasn’t outlined what types of arms Ukraine should expect from the latest package. Speaking at a CNN event late on Thursday, US officials were constantly deciding how "to give Ukraine the tools that it needs to win”.
Zelensky begins the day with a rallying call to Ukrainians
Alice Cuddy, reporting from Kyiv
It’s morning here in Kyiv on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
In a Telegram post, President Zelensky began the day with a rallying call to Ukrainians.
“On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag but a blue and yellow flag. Not fleeing, but facing. Facing the enemy. Resistance and struggle,” he wrote.
“It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity. And this is a year of our invincibility. We know that this will be the year of our victory!”
There have been warnings that Russia could be planning an attack to coincide with the anniversary.
During the night, there were strikes reported in the regions of Kramatorsk and Kherson. Kherson's main pipeline was damaged.
One family torn apart by war
Alice Cuddy, reporting from Kyiv
Until this time last year, Arina was enjoying what she describes as a happy and ordinary life.
The 30-year-old was working as a singing teacher and spent a lot of time with her close-knit family. Her mother owned a small clothes shop, her father was a mechanic, and her teenage sister was studying at college.
But when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, everything changed.
“The war made me re-evaluate my life and realise how good everything used to be,” Arina says.
Arina’s father joined the military and headed to the frontlines, while Arina, her sister and their mother fled across the border. Their long and difficult journey included driving across Ukraine in fear of being hit by Russian shells and then crossing the border by foot.
The family,“lost, tired and stressed”, then made their way to Denmark.
Arina spent almost a year living there, but was unable to find paid work and “missed home a lot”.
She returned to Kyiv this week, where she was briefly reunited with her father, who was on a short break from duty.
“I was worried before coming back but realising that my dad would be here and I’d be able to see him made all the worrying go away. Family is everything,” Arina says.
Arina’s father is returning to the frontlines in eastern Ukraine today, and she is preparing to embark on a new life back in Ukraine.
“Everything is ruined because of the war. I don’t have the job I had, the clothing store is closed, my dad is at war,” Arina says.
“What I wish for most is to feel that peace I felt when Ukraine wasn’t at war.”
China calls on Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks
And now, some news that came in overnight: China has called for the resumption of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, as it continues to cast itself as a neutral party in the conflict.
In a 12-point paper, Beijing stressed its opposition to the use of nuclear weapons. Its first point urged parties to respect the sovereignty of all nations.
It all urged the world to abandon the “Cold War mentality” by ending “any unilateral sanctions not authorised by UN security council”. Various countries have imposed sanctions on Russia.
The paper follows accusations made by the US that China is considering arming Russia, which Beijing said were false.
China has also been criticised by the US and its allies for refusing to condemn Russia's invasion.
On Wednesday, Russia's President Putin met China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, in Moscow and said co-operation with Beijing was "important to stabilise the international situation". The visit made China's claim to neutrality difficult to stand up.
Ukraine chargé d'affaires (a diplomat of a lower rank acting in place of an ambassador) in Beijing, Zhanna Leshchynska, said the paper showed China wants to be involved in the global effort to stop the war in Ukraine. But she added that China should talk to both countries - and said that, so far, it hasn't been talking to Ukraine.
Lives lost: My friend Oksana
BBCCopyright: BBC
Thousands of civilians have been killed. The BBC World Service’s Newshour programme has been speaking to the families of three people killed as a result of the conflict. We will publish their stories on this page through the day.
Alexei Kovalev first met Oksana Baulina when they worked together for Time Out Moscow in 2007.
“She ran the fashion desk and was always incredibly energetic. She taught Muscovite women what to wear and told them about the latest nail polish colour," he remembers. "Neither of us had any interest in politics."
Alexei, who writes for the exiled independent Russian news website Meduza, remembers Oksana's political awakening in 2010.
She left fashion journalism after the 2014 annexation of Crimea and joined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s team as a producer on his YouTube show. She took great care over the way the guests were dressed.
She was working in Poland for investigative website The Insider when the war in Ukraine broke out and - according to Alexei - jumped at the offer of an assignment to Kyiv, even though she’d never worked in a war zone before.
She was killed in March, when a rocket struck a shopping centre in the Podil district of the Ukrainian capital.
What led to the invasion?
Ukraine and Russia have a long, complicated history. Ukraine became independent in 1991, following the fall of the USSR, and gradually grew closer to the European Union and the West.
Russia had long resisted Ukraine's move towards the EU and the West's defensive military alliance Nato.
For years, Putin denied Ukraine its own statehood, culminating in a lengthy 2021 essay saying that Russians and Ukrainians were one people.
He frequently accused Ukraine of being taken over by extremists, ever since its pro-Russian President, Viktor Yanukovych, was ousted in 2014 after months of protests against his rule.
At that time, Russia retaliated by seizing the southern Ukrainian region of Crimea. An uprising in the east by Russian-backed separatists sparked a war that claimed some 14,000 lives.
In 2021, Putin began deploying big numbers of Russian troops close to Ukraine's borders.
For months Putin had denied he would invade his neighbour. Announcing the invasion on 24 February 2022, he accused Nato of threatening Russia’s “historic future as a nation".
The US had warned its European partners that military manoeuvres on Russia's borders were consistent with preparations for an attack on Ukraine but, until this day last year, few believed Russia could genuinely launch the invasion it did.
Yet, perhaps just as few thought Ukraine would be able to hold out for as long as it has.
What happened on this day last year
02:30 (all times in GMT) In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the launch of a “special military operation” in Ukraine
03:27 The first explosions are heard in Kyiv, and more blasts are reported across the country as Ukrainians wake up to war
04:58 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms reports of nationwide missile strikes
11.56 Nato activates its defence plans, which include more than 100 jets on standby and 120 allied ships at sea, from the Arctic to the Mediterranean
12:03 The UK's then-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addresses the nation, saying: "Our worst fears have come true and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate. President Putin of Russia has unleashed war… without any provocation and any credible excuse"
18:50 There are reports that the port city of Mariupol has been coming under heavy fire
21:40 Almost 2,000 people are arrested at anti-war protests in 40 cities across Russia
22:59 Zelensky calls for general mobilisation and imposes martial law. He reports that 137 Ukrainians died on the first day of the assault
One year since all-out war began
Alice Cuddy, reporting from Kyiv
Good morning from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
It’s a year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine - the biggest war on European soil since World War Two.
Ukrainian lives have changed forever. Families have been broken up, tens of thousands of people have been killed and Russian soldiers have committed atrocities that have shocked the world.
I’ll be with you throughout the day here in the Ukrainian capital, reporting on the latest on the ground and hearing from people about how the war has changed their lives.
This afternoon, our Ukraine correspondent James Waterhouse and BBC Ukrainian editor Marta Shokalo will be joining me to answer your questions live.
