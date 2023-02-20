Russian military taking heavy losses on eastern frontline
President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Ukrainian military is inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces attacking the town Vuhledar to the east of the country.
He described the situation in the Donbas region as very difficult.
Ukraine has been fighting to hold back a Russian offensive in Donbas while it waits for the arrival of new weapons promised by Western countries.
Speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelensky said: "The situation is very complicated there. And we are fighting.
"We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia.
Quote Message: I repeat again and again: the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory."
I repeat again and again: the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory."
Top Chinese diplomat in Moscow
China's top diplomat, Wang
Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for
Ukraine, according to Reuters. The news agency quoted Russia's Kommersant newspaper as saying that "the main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of
Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement."
The visit comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China is considering giving Russia weapons and ammunition for its war in Ukraine. Blinken said this in an interview following a meeting with Wang Yi on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.
Blinken said Chinese companies were already providing "non-lethal support" to Russia - and new information suggested Beijing could provide "lethal support". He warned that this escalation would have "serious consequences" for China.
Beijing has denied reports that Moscow has requested military equipment and China's foreign ministry said it would not accept "finger pointing" and "coercion" from the US over its relations with Russia.
Ukraine war and Russian sanctions on EU agenda
European Union foreign ministers are gathering in Brussels today where they will discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to
attend and officials will discuss the next sanctions package for Russia
as it approaches almost one year since Ukraine was invaded.
Ministers will also meet with the Moldovan foreign
minister and discuss the situation in Afghanistan and Iran’s help for Russia.
What is happening this week?
European, American and Russian leaders are all keen to mark the first anniversary of the invasion in their own way - the West by demonstrating unwavering support for Ukraine, and Russia by touting its successes on the battlefield with showy public celebrations.
On Monday, EU foreign ministers are meeting to discuss a further sanctions package against Russia. Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will join them. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will be in Poland.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation. A major rally and celebration is planned in Moscow for Wednesday, and Putin may attend.
And Friday will mark one year since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
Good morning...
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
...and welcome to our live coverage of the Ukraine war.
The first anniversary of the Russian invasion is on everyone's minds as EU foreign ministers gather in Brussels to discuss imposing further sanctions on Russia.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is flying to Poland to show his support for eastern Europe and Ukraine.
I’ll be hosting the coverage and I’m joined by live reporters Laura Gozzi and Thomas Mackintosh this morning.
It promises to be a busy day so please do stay with us.
