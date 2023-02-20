Reuters Copyright: Reuters Buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the front line Donbas city of Vuhledar on 18 February Image caption: Buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the front line Donbas city of Vuhledar on 18 February

President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Ukrainian military is inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces attacking the town Vuhledar to the east of the country.

He described the situation in the Donbas region as very difficult.

Ukraine has been fighting to hold back a Russian offensive in Donbas while it waits for the arrival of new weapons promised by Western countries.

Speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelensky said: "The situation is very complicated there. And we are fighting.

"We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia.