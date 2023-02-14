Find out more about some of the weapons being supplied to Ukraine
here.
Stoltenberg's opening remarks as Ukraine meetings start
If you're just joining us, or need a recap, here's a quick rundown of what Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg just said ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels:
On weapons... he said Ukraine needs everything that's been promised, including weaponry, modern systems and particularly ammunition, to continue having success on the battlefield.
On Putin... he said Nato sees "no signs" of the Russian leader "preparing for peace" and instead believes Moscow is readying "new offensives and new attacks".
On aircraft... he said talks are under way about the possibility of providing aircraft to Ukraine, which comes almost a week after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a public plea to the UK for jets.
On the year anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war... he said the conflict didn't begin last February - and pointed instead to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as a starting point.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Can Nato match UK's pilot-training scheme?
Stoltenberg is asked about the UK scheme in which Ukrainian pilots receive fighter jet training.
Can Nato commit to doing the same? a journalist asks.
The Nato boss says allies are "consulting" on lots of options, including delivering more aircraft to Ukraine.
The most important thing, he says, is getting Ukraine the weaponry, ammunition and systems it has been promised. They're what will help on the battlefield, he says.
With that, he thanks reporters and heads off in the direction where it's assumed this morning's meeting is taking place.
This war didn't start last year, it started in 2014 - Nato chief
Stoltenberg says as well as weapons, allies must discuss logistics in Ukraine.
We can't just send weapons, he tells reporters, adding that ammunition and equipment is also key.
He also says the focus can't just be on sending "new systems" to Ukraine, but on ensuring that "existing systems" work.
Stoltenberg says it's important to remember that the war in Ukraine "didn't start last year, it started in 2014" (when Russia annexed Crimea).
Because of this, he says, lots of defence systems were already in place. These must be reviewed and refined, he adds.
Stoltenberg: Nato 'horrified' by events in Turkey
Following that brief opening statement to reporters, Stoltenberg mentions last week's earthquake in Turkey, which affected families there and in Syria.
He says Nato is "horrified" by what happened, and will continue helping in any way that it can.
He's now taking a few questions from reporters.
Nato chief gets things started
Things are getting under way at Nato HQ in Brussels - and we're hearing from secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.
He says its "more important than ever" that allies of Ukraine meet to discuss what needs to be done to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.
As well as discussing what's needed in Ukraine, he says allies will start discussing the so-called Defence Investment Pledge.
ReuCopyright: Reu
What's today all about?
What's happening? Nato defence ministers are gathering in Brussels today, to discuss how countries can supply Ukraine with more weapons and military training in a bid to repel a renewed Russian offensive.
Who's going? The first meeting of the day is to be attended by members of the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group, including US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III. Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will also be in attendance. Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's secretary-general, will likely play a key role in today's proceedings too.
Has anything been said yet? Ahead of the meeting, Stoltenberg said members were in a "race of logistics" and urged them to do two things:
increase arms production to Ukraine
help the country fend off a new Russian offensive, which Nato believes has already begun
Do we know timings? Members of the Defence Contact Group have begun arriving for their meeting this morning, which will be followed by a session of the North Atlantic Council (basically the defence ministers of Nato member states) in the afternoon.
There'll also be a press conference later on.
Stay with us for live updates and analysis as the day unfolds.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReuCopyright: Reu
-
increase arms production to Ukraine
-
help the country fend off a new Russian offensive, which Nato believes has already begun
What weapons and other equipment are Ukraine’s allies already providing?
Germany, the US and UK all announced in January that they would be sending tanks to Ukraine.
Ukraine has also been supplied with armoured fighting vehicles and various air defence systems, as well as anti-tank weapons, missiles, rocket launchers, helicopters and ammunition.
However, Ukraine has recently renewed calls for fighter jets to help better defend its skies.
Find out more about some of the weapons being supplied to Ukraine here.
Stoltenberg's opening remarks as Ukraine meetings start
If you're just joining us, or need a recap, here's a quick rundown of what Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg just said ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels:
On weapons... he said Ukraine needs everything that's been promised, including weaponry, modern systems and particularly ammunition, to continue having success on the battlefield.
On Putin... he said Nato sees "no signs" of the Russian leader "preparing for peace" and instead believes Moscow is readying "new offensives and new attacks".
On aircraft... he said talks are under way about the possibility of providing aircraft to Ukraine, which comes almost a week after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a public plea to the UK for jets.
On the year anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war... he said the conflict didn't begin last February - and pointed instead to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as a starting point.
Can Nato match UK's pilot-training scheme?
Stoltenberg is asked about the UK scheme in which Ukrainian pilots receive fighter jet training.
Can Nato commit to doing the same? a journalist asks.
The Nato boss says allies are "consulting" on lots of options, including delivering more aircraft to Ukraine.
The most important thing, he says, is getting Ukraine the weaponry, ammunition and systems it has been promised. They're what will help on the battlefield, he says.
With that, he thanks reporters and heads off in the direction where it's assumed this morning's meeting is taking place.
This war didn't start last year, it started in 2014 - Nato chief
Stoltenberg says as well as weapons, allies must discuss logistics in Ukraine.
We can't just send weapons, he tells reporters, adding that ammunition and equipment is also key.
He also says the focus can't just be on sending "new systems" to Ukraine, but on ensuring that "existing systems" work.
Stoltenberg says it's important to remember that the war in Ukraine "didn't start last year, it started in 2014" (when Russia annexed Crimea).
Because of this, he says, lots of defence systems were already in place. These must be reviewed and refined, he adds.
Stoltenberg: Nato 'horrified' by events in Turkey
Following that brief opening statement to reporters, Stoltenberg mentions last week's earthquake in Turkey, which affected families there and in Syria.
He says Nato is "horrified" by what happened, and will continue helping in any way that it can.
He's now taking a few questions from reporters.
Nato chief gets things started
Things are getting under way at Nato HQ in Brussels - and we're hearing from secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.
He says its "more important than ever" that allies of Ukraine meet to discuss what needs to be done to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.
As well as discussing what's needed in Ukraine, he says allies will start discussing the so-called Defence Investment Pledge.
What's today all about?
What's happening? Nato defence ministers are gathering in Brussels today, to discuss how countries can supply Ukraine with more weapons and military training in a bid to repel a renewed Russian offensive.
Who's going? The first meeting of the day is to be attended by members of the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group, including US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III. Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will also be in attendance. Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's secretary-general, will likely play a key role in today's proceedings too.
Has anything been said yet? Ahead of the meeting, Stoltenberg said members were in a "race of logistics" and urged them to do two things:
Do we know timings? Members of the Defence Contact Group have begun arriving for their meeting this morning, which will be followed by a session of the North Atlantic Council (basically the defence ministers of Nato member states) in the afternoon.
There'll also be a press conference later on. Stay with us for live updates and analysis as the day unfolds.