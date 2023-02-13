Live
UN warns quake toll may double as Assad under pressure over Syria aid
Updates from BBC correspondents on the ground: Caroline Davies and Alice Cuddy in Adana, Laura Bicker in Iskenderun, Lyse Doucet and Nick Beake in Gaziantep, Tom Bateman in Antakya, Assaf Abboud and Quentin Sommerville in northern Syria
Edited by Alexandra Fouché
Imperative Syria border crossings are reopened - IRC's David Miliband
Getting aid to victims of Monday’s earthquake in Syria has been a challenge, as only one of the four original border crossings into Syria is currently open.
David Miliband, chief executive of aid agency the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme why it has been so tricky to get humanitarian aid into Syria.
“The number of crossing points has been reduced by the Russian veto in the UN Security Council,” he says.
The crossing points discussed are official UN crossing points for the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization to get aid into Syria and need agreement from the UN Security Council to go ahead.
Miliband says that over the past 12 years “the [Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad government has consistently failed to deliver what’s called cross-line aid,” which is a type of aid delivered across conflict lines between government areas and rebel-held areas.
“It’s imperative that the border crossing points that have been closed by the Russian veto over the last few years are reopened,” Miliband adds.
UN warns over fast-moving death toll
This weekend saw rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continue trying to find as many earthquake survivors as possible. In some cases, like that of Necla Camuz and her baby son, they were successful - in others they weren't.
On Saturday, with the death toll at 28,000, the UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths said he expected the figure to "double or more".
As of this morning, more than 33,000 people have been confirmed dead. It'll likely be more by the end of the day.
Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo in northern Syria on Monday that the rescue phase would soon be "coming to a close", with officials turning their attention to providing survivors with shelter, food, schooling and healthcare.
Stay with us for the latest developments.
Welcome
Hello and thanks for joining us as we restart our live coverage of the search and rescue operation in Turkey and Syria.
It's been a week since a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, causing massive devastation across the region.
More than 33,000 people are now confirmed dead, but the UN’s aid chief has warned that the figure could rise further.
Assessing the damage on Saturday, when the toll stood at 28,000, Martin Griffiths described the quake as the region's worst disaster in 100 years - and predicted that the number of people killed could double.
The situation in north-west Syria is especially complicated, with officials calling for more aid to be allowed into rebel-held areas of the country.
Stay with us for the latest developments from our correspondents on the ground.