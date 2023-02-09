An appeal is being launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help the many thousands of people affected by the earthquake.

The committee is a collective of 15 UK charities - including Oxfam, Save the Children UK and the British Red Cross - which work together to raise money in response to major crises overseas.

The funds raised will go towards medical aid, shelter, food and clean water, as well as blankets, warm clothes and heaters - as homeless survivors and the injured battle freezing temperatures.

The UK government will match the first £2m ($2.4m) of donations from the public.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed described the scenes in Turkey and Syria as "heartbreaking", with thousands "losing loved ones, suddenly, in the most shocking of ways".

find details of the appeal on the DEC website .