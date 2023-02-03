Johnson backs Ukraine's call for speedy EU membership
As we've been reporting, Ukraine is hoping for a speedy entry to the European Union. One man backing Kyiv is former British prime minister, Boris Johnson.
Earlier this week, he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "demolished any objections to Ukrainian membership".
He added: "I believe that, once this war is done, once the Ukrainians have won, then yes they should begin the process of induction both to Nato and to the EU."
While in power, Johnson had said there was "no way" Ukraine would be quickly able to join Nato - a military alliance of Western nations.
A mixture of symbolism and substance for Kyiv
James Waterhouse
Kyiv correspondent, BBC News
Snow and sirens have set the tone for today’s summit between President Zelensky and European Union officials. The latter will remind everyone of the threat Ukraine continues to face.
It’s why Zelensky argues that his country “deserves” negotiations to start for it to join the bloc of 27 members. He claims it would also motivate his countrymen as they continue to endure this war.
What he privately knows, is that joining takes years, if not decades.
There will be some substance to these meetings. Further Russian sanctions, financial and military support, as well as repairs to Ukraine’s damaged infrastructure has already been discussed.
However, what Kyiv wants most is membership. Ukraine has politically wanted to join the EU for years. It would bring economic benefits, but also allow the country to lean further to the West, and away from the clutches of Moscow.
The presence of EU officials on the ground in a country at war is significant - the West isn't being shy about its support for Ukraine.
EU chief arrives in Kyiv
EU chief Charles Michel has arrived in Kyiv ahead of the EU leaders summit.
In a tweet, Michel said he was in the Ukrainian capital with an European Union delegation - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission Vice President Josep Borrell.
"We will also support you every step of the way on your journey to the EU," he says.
Zelensky's EU bid to be discussed in Kyiv
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hopes of a fast-track entry into the EU are expected to be rebuffed at an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv today.
Ahead of the meeting, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had set what he called an "ambitious goal" of joining the EU in two years.
But a group of member states have warned it should be made clear to Kyiv that this will not be possible.
"We will do it but there are no short-cuts," said one diplomat.
Last June, Ukraine gained EU candidacy status at record speed, in what Zelensky said was a unique and historic moment.
While it is a first step to membership, the process typically takes many years with other countries queuing for years.
An update on Ukraine's progress towards membership is expected in the spring with a more formal assessment to follow later in the year.
Read more on this from our Brussels Correspondent Jessica Parker here.
Air raid sirens in Kyiv
Ahead of the EU summit later today, air raid sirens have sounded this morning in Kyiv and across Ukraine.
It comes as the country prepares to host senior leaders from the bloc, in a bid to speed up its bid to join the EU.
We'll bring you the latest as soon as we have it.
Hello and welcome
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage.
Air raid sirens have been sounded in Kyiv and across Ukraine as European Union officials prepare to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine is hosting an historic summit as it seeks to speed up its bid to join the European Union.
The war-torn country is hopeful, but EU officials say much still needs to be done before Ukraine is in a position to join the bloc.
Today's summit comes after another large financial package was announced on Thursday, along with another round of sanctions on Russia.