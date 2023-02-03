PA Media Copyright: PA Media Johnson looked to foster close ties with Kyiv while in office Image caption: Johnson looked to foster close ties with Kyiv while in office

As we've been reporting, Ukraine is hoping for a speedy entry to the European Union. One man backing Kyiv is former British prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Earlier this week, he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "demolished any objections to Ukrainian membership".

He added: "I believe that, once this war is done, once the Ukrainians have won, then yes they should begin the process of induction both to Nato and to the EU."

While in power, Johnson had said there was "no way" Ukraine would be quickly able to join Nato - a military alliance of Western nations.