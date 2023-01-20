A German Leopard 2 tank during exercises
Germany faces growing pressure over tanks for Ukraine

  1. Welcome

    Good morning and welcome along to our live coverage as dozens of countries meet today to decide on supplying arms to Ukraine.

    More than 50 nations are due to meet at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany's south-west later.

    Germany is coming under increasing pressure to allow its highly regarded Leopard tanks to be exported to Ukraine.

    European nations need Berlin's consent before they can offer Ukraine tanks made in Germany and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky says his government is expecting "strong decisions".

    Stay with us we bring you the latest updates.

