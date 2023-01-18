BBC breaking news graphic
Top Ukraine officials killed in helicopter crash

  1. Children among dead after crash near kindergarten

    James Waterhouse

    Reporting from Kyiv

    Sixteen people have been killed in total, including two children, according to national police. Nine of them were on board the helicopter.

    The crash occured next to a kindergarten in Brovary, east of Kyiv.

    22 people are in hospital, including ten children.

  2. BreakingUkrainian interior minister among 16 killed in crash

    Ukrainian police say the country's interior minister and his deputy are among those killed in a helicopter crash on the outskirts of Kyiv.

