Top Ukraine officials killed in helicopter crash

Sixteen people have been killed in total, including two children, according to national police. Nine of them were on board the helicopter. The crash occured next to a kindergarten in Brovary, east of Kyiv. 22 people are in hospital, including ten children.
BreakingUkrainian interior minister among 16 killed in crash
Ukrainian police say the country's interior minister and his deputy are among those killed in a helicopter crash on the outskirts of Kyiv.
