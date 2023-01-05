Vatican police said some 40,000 people filed past his body in the first five hours, where a pair of Swiss Guards - the traditional papal bodyguards - stood watch.
Many of those who filed into the basilica on Monday made a sign of the cross or stopped to pray as they passed the former Pope's body - which has been displayed without papal insignia or regalia. Others took pictures on their mobile phones.
Mourners gather in mist-filled Vatican
Nick Beake
Reporting from the Vatican
From well before dawn, nuns and priests were among those hurrying through the mist-filled famous streets of Rome to try to get the best possible spot for the funeral.
Thousands have now entered St Peter’s Square and are awaiting the arrival of Pope Benedict’s coffin.
Organ music and singing is pouring out of speakers around the piazza and filling the cold air.
The capacity for the main part of the square is said to be 60,000 but many more are expected to come to the Vatican to try and find a vantage point to watch Pope Francis lead the mass for his predecessor.
Who will be at the funeral today?
Only the upper echelons of the Italian and German governments are officially invited to the funeral. This is because when Benedict resigned, he ceased to be head of state of Vatican City, and as such will not have a state funeral.
However, many European royals and leaders will attend in a private capacity, including Spanish Queen Mother Sofia and Belgium's King Philippe and his wife Queen Mathilde.
The heads of state of Poland, Slovenia, Portugal and Hungary will also travel to Rome to pay their respects, as well as French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin.
One of Asia’s highest ranking Catholic clerics, Cardinal Joseph Zen, has reportedly been allowed by the Chinese authorities to attend the funeral. The 90-year-old was arrested last May for breaking China's national security law in the wake of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
Metropolitan Anthony will represent the Russian Orthodox Church.
And, of course, more than 400 bishops and 4,000 priests will also attend.
Living Pope buries his predecessor
The fact that another Pope will preside over the funeral is extraordinary - there have not been two living popes since Pope Gregory XII stepped down in 1415, and a pope's funeral is generally officiated by the Dean of the College of Cardinals.
When Pope John Paul II died, it was then-Dean Benedict XVI himself who presided over his funeral.
What will the funeral be like?
Pope Benedict had asked for the funeral to be marked by simplicity. Despite this, some aspects will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three-coffin burial.
After lying in state ends, Pope Benedict’s body will be placed in a traditional cypress wood casket. A written account of his papacy in a metal cylinder as well as Vatican coins minted during his reign will be placed alongside the body.
It will then be carried to St Peter’s Square, where Pope Francis will preside over the mass, with readings in German, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese and French. Towards the end of the service, Pope Francis will sprinkle holy water on the coffin and light incense.
After the funeral, Benedict XVI’s body will be returned to St Peter’s Basilica for a private service. Here it will be placed inside a zinc coffin before going into a larger wooden coffin.
Benedict will then be buried in a vast underground graveyard or crypt beneath the basilica, known as the Vatican Grottoes, which houses the tombs of several popes.
His remains will be placed in what used to be Pope John Paul II’s resting place before his body was moved after he was beatified in 2011.
Good morning and welcome to our continuing coverage
This Thursday morning we're bringing you updates from the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ill health.
Members of the public have been able to view his body lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for the past three days.
The doors to the basilica were shut on Wedneday evening, and the former pope’s coffin was closed soon after.
At 07:45 GMT, the coffin will be carried out of the basilica to St Peter’s Square, and the funeral mass will begin less than an hour later.
In an unprecedented moment in modern times, Pope Francis will lead the funeral of his predecessor.
The death of the pope usually triggers a conclave of cardinals to elect a successor, but because Benedict resigned nearly a decade ago - the first pope in 600 years to do so - Pope Francis was already in place.
Stay with us as we bring you updates and images from this momentous day for the Catholic Church.
Pope Benedict XVI lies in state
For the past three days, Pope Benedict XVI’s body has been lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica.
Some 70,000 people queued up to pay their respects to the former pope on Tuesday, following 65,000 a day earlier. Around 200,000 people in total are believed to have seen the former Pope's coffin.
Many of them turned up before dawn to catch a glimpse of his body, with some taking photos on their phones, some praying and others making a sign of the cross.
Here are some images capturing those moments.
Pope Benedict had 'undeniable' presence despite retirement
Pope Benedict was still a "powerful presence" in the Vatican despite his retirement - the most senior British figure there has told the BBC.
The comments from Archbishop Paul Gallagher come as the reigning pope, Francis, will preside at the funeral of his predecessor from 08:30 this morning.
After Thursday's burial of former Pope Benedict XVI, there will be just one man wearing white in the corridors of the Vatican for the first time in nearly a decade.
It is rare for a senior Vatican figure to have spoken frankly about the relationship between the two popes.
Read the rest of the interview here.
What was Benedict XVI’s lying-in-state like?
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on New Year's Eve at the age of 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ill health. The lying-in-state began on 2 January.
