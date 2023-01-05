For the past three days, Pope Benedict XVI’s body has been lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica.

Some 70,000 people queued up to pay their respects to the former pope on Tuesday, following 65,000 a day earlier. Around 200,000 people in total are believed to have seen the former Pope's coffin.

Many of them turned up before dawn to catch a glimpse of his body, with some taking photos on their phones, some praying and others making a sign of the cross.

Here are some images capturing those moments.

