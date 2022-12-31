Ex-Pope Benedict dies nine years after resignation

Pope Benedict recording a Christmas message for the BBC in 2010
  1. Why did Pope Benedict XVI resign?

    Benedict XVI shocked the world in 2013 when he became the first Pope to resign in almost 600 years.

    In a statement at the time, he said:

    Quote Message: After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry."
    Final public farewell of Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013 before his pontificate ends from the window of the palace of Castel Gandolfo, Italy
    He said the strength of his mind and body had deteriorated to the extent that he had to recognise his "incapacity to adequately fulfil the ministry entrusted to me".

    The brother of the German-born Pope said the pontiff had been advised by his doctor not to take any more transatlantic trips and that he had been considering stepping down for months.

    Georg Ratzinger said when Benedict got to the second half of his 80she felt "his age was showing".

    "He was gradually losing the abilities he may have had and that it takes to fulfil this office properly," he added.

    Read more on Pope Benedict's resignation here.

  2. WATCH: Pope Benedict XVI through the years

    Have a watch back through some of the key moments in the life of Benedict XVI, in less than one minute.

  3. Death follows week of prayers for former pope

    Bethany Bell

    Reporting from Rome

    Catholics here in Rome and around the world have been praying for Benedict after Pope Francis said his health had deteriorated earlier this week.

    Details of the funeral have not yet been announced.

    Benedict’s biographer, Peter Seewald, has told the BBC that this would be the first time in the 2,000-year history of the Church that a sitting pope would have to bury his predecessor.

  4. Body of former pope to lie in state

    The body of Benedict XVI is to lie in state in St Peter's Basilica from Monday following the announcement of his death, the Vatican says.

  5. Who was Pope Benedict XVI?

    Pope Benedict XVI waving at the end of a Vespri mass at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside The Walls in Rome January 25, 2013
    At 78, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was one of the oldest popes to be elected.

    He became Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and remained leader of the Catholic Church for less than eight years. In 2013, he stood down saying he was too old to continue and went to live at Mater Ecclesiae monastery.

    It was the first papal resignation in nearly 600 years.

    The resignation surprised governments, Vatican watchers and even the former pontiff’s closest aides. His aides were unaware of what he was planning to do and were left "incredulous".

    The last Pope to resign was Pope Gregory XII who stepped down in 1415.

    Before his papacy, Cardinal Ratzinger spent 24 years as a senior figure in the Vatican and then took the helm when the Catholic Church faced the scandal of child sex abuse by priests.

  6. Vatican's statement on ex-Pope Benedict's death

    This is the statement the Vatican has put out about news of Pope Benedict's death:

    Quote Message: With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible." from Matteo Bruni Vatican spokesman
    Matteo BruniVatican spokesman

  7. BreakingVatican announces death of Pope Benedict XVI

    Pope Benedict XVI at his final general audience before his retirement in St Peter's Square on February 27, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican
    Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican has announced.

    Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected Pope in 2005 after John Paul II's death.

    He stood down as head of the Catholic Church on 28 February 2013 citing his advanced age, making him the first Pope to resign in 600 years.

    Pope Francis said at the end of December that the former Pope had been very ill and asked pilgrims at the Vatican to pray for him.Stay with us as we bring you updates and reaction from around the world.

