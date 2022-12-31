Ex-Pope Benedict dies nine years after resignation

Benedict XVI shocked the world in 2013 when he became the first Pope to resign in almost 600 years.

In a statement at the time, he said:

Quote Message: After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry." After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry."

He said the strength of his mind and body had deteriorated to the extent that he had to recognise his "incapacity to adequately fulfil the ministry entrusted to me".

The brother of the German-born Pope said the pontiff had been advised by his doctor not to take any more transatlantic trips and that he had been considering stepping down for months.

Georg Ratzinger said when Benedict got to the second half of his 80she felt "his age was showing".

"He was gradually losing the abilities he may have had and that it takes to fulfil this office properly," he added.

