Russia’s latest barrage of missiles have hit multiple cities across Ukraine, with critical infrastructure appearing to be, again, the main target.

In Kyiv, the authorities described it as a “massive attack”, and explosions hit the left bank of the Dnipro River as well as a south-western district, leaving parts of the city without power, heating and water.

The whole of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is without electricity after 10 missiles hit the region.

Other major cities including Odesa and Zaporizhzhia have been attacked. In Kryvyi Rih, a residential building was hit, killing two people and injuring five others, including two children, officials say.

Ukraine has accused Russia of “weaponizing winter” by striking essential facilities as temperatures plummet. Russia has launched more than 1,000 missiles and Iranian-made attack drones, officials here say, since mid-October - although most of them have been intercepted by air defence.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the attacks had damaged “all thermal and hydroelectric power plants”, leading to widespread blackouts and interruptions in heating and water supplies.

In some areas, electricity is only available a few hours per day. Authorities say these attacks are Russia’s response to military setbacks on the battlefield, amid Ukraine’s recent successes in retaking occupied territory.