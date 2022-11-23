Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, has been cut off from external power supplies, the UN's nuclear watchdog has said.

The plant is now relying on diesel generators to power cooling and essential nuclear safety functions, the IAEA said this evening.

The organisation has repeatedly warned in recent months that fighting around the plant could cause a nuclear accident, with both sides accusing each other of shelling the site.

A major concern is the risk of loss of power to the facility. Electricity is needed to pump coolant around the nuclear reactor cores, without which the fuel would overheat and potentially start to melt.

"The latest incident... highlights the increasingly precarious and challenging nuclear safety and security situation," the IAEA said in a statement.

Three other nuclear power plants were also disconnected from the power grid following today's missile strikes.

