Soon after Russia began its coordinated attacks on Ukraine's power grid, some Western and Ukrainian leaders labelled the strategy a war crime because of the harm done to civilians.
But attacking energy infrastructure has been part of warfare for a long time. The US targeted Iraq's power system in the first Gulf war in 1991, and Nato forces hit energy targets in Serbia in 1999.
So is it legal to target a country's power grid? Potentially, yes.
If a piece of infrastructure has a military purpose, for example providing power to a military facility, it can be considered a valid target even if it also has a civilian use.
However, international law places strict limits on when and how it can be attacked.
The military advantage gained must be proportionate to the amount of harm done to the civilian population.
The state has an obligation "to choose a target or a tactic that will cause less damage to civilians. Less death and less injury, but still fulfilling the military advantage," Dr Maria Varaki from King's College War Studies department told the BBC.
Experts also point out that deliberately terrorising civilians is not considered a valid military advantage. But the sheer scale of Russia's attacks makes it unlikely they all have a genuine military function, says Professor Michael Schmitt of the US Naval War College.
With that in mind, he believes it is now "pretty clear" that Russia's main motivation, at least in some attacks, is to "terrorise the civilian population", which would make it a violation of international law.
Blasts at two Russian military airfields killed several people early on Monday, hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border, Russian media report.
Details of the blasts remain sketchy, but the Kremlin says President Putin has been informed about the incidents.
A fuel tanker exploded killing three and injuring six at an airfield near the city Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, reports say.
Another two people are reported to have been hurt in an explosion at an airfield in the Saratov region. According to one Russian report, a drone crashed onto the runway at Engels airbase in that region, damaging two Tu-95 bombers.
Russia has repeatedly fired long-range missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers based far inside Russia.
Ukrainian officials have not made any claim about the incidents. There have been some previous attacks on bases in Russian-occupied Crimea.
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg in Moscow says the latest reports will fuel speculation that Ukraine may be behind the blasts, despite the distance from Ukraine.
During the latest Russian attacks, people packed into Kyiv's underground metro to take shelter as air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine's capital.
Men, women and children were present, dressed in winter clothing, with temperatures in the capital currently around -5C (23°F).
Ukrainian energy infrastructure hit
Jessica Parker
Reporting from Kyiv
Ukraine’s grid operator says energy infrastructure has been hit in missile strikes, causing emergency power outages.
In a statement on Facebook, the state-owned Ukrenergo said: “The air alert continues, Ukraine is experiencing the eighth mass missile attack by a terrorist country. Unfortunately, there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities and related emergency power outages. Ukrenergo dispatchers are working to maintain balance in the power system. Please stay in shelters.”
The official water supplier in Odesa, Infoksvodokanal, said that: “All pumping stations and backup lines in Odesa are de-energised. There is no water supply in the city districts.”
Earlier the deputy head of the office of the president, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that two infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region had been damaged and that one person had been hospitalised.
The Mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that “large-scale outages are possible” and urged people to charge their power banks and stock up on water.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the latest
from the war in Ukraine.
You join us as a fresh wave of Russian missiles have struck parts of Ukraine, killing at least two people in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian officials say.
The attacks follow reports of deadly explosions at two
Russian military airfields earlier in the day, located hundreds of miles from the border with Ukraine. No
one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which have killed several
people.
