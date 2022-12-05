EPA Copyright: EPA Millions of Ukrainians have suffered blackouts since Russia's attacks on infrastructure began Image caption: Millions of Ukrainians have suffered blackouts since Russia's attacks on infrastructure began

Soon after Russia began its coordinated attacks on Ukraine's power grid, some Western and Ukrainian leaders labelled the strategy a war crime because of the harm done to civilians.

But attacking energy infrastructure has been part of warfare for a long time. The US targeted Iraq's power system in the first Gulf war in 1991, and Nato forces hit energy targets in Serbia in 1999.

So is it legal to target a country's power grid? Potentially, yes.

If a piece of infrastructure has a military purpose, for example providing power to a military facility, it can be considered a valid target even if it also has a civilian use.

However, international law places strict limits on when and how it can be attacked.

The military advantage gained must be proportionate to the amount of harm done to the civilian population.

The state has an obligation "to choose a target or a tactic that will cause less damage to civilians. Less death and less injury, but still fulfilling the military advantage," Dr Maria Varaki from King's College War Studies department told the BBC.

Experts also point out that deliberately terrorising civilians is not considered a valid military advantage. But the sheer scale of Russia's attacks makes it unlikely they all have a genuine military function, says Professor Michael Schmitt of the US Naval War College.

With that in mind, he believes it is now "pretty clear" that Russia's main motivation, at least in some attacks, is to "terrorise the civilian population", which would make it a violation of international law.

