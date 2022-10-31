BBC Copyright: BBC Smoke rises over Kyiv in the aftermath of the first of Monday's strikes on the capital Image caption: Smoke rises over Kyiv in the aftermath of the first of Monday's strikes on the capital

The Russian targets are now all too familiar: energy infrastructure in cities across Ukraine, including in places away from the frontline. This, officials here say, is part of a strategy to destroy critical facilities ahead of winter and demoralise Ukrainians, who will probably have to endure power cuts in a country where temperatures can drop to -20C.

Russia’s airstrikes, using missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze attack drones, have destroyed a third of the Ukrainian electricity infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Cities and towns are already experiencing rolling blackouts, and residents have been urged to reduce their consumption.

“Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians,” Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said this morning, echoing a view shared by many Ukrainians. “Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians.”

Ukraine says it needs more air defence capabilities to defend its cities from what it has described as Russian “terrorism”. Germany has already sent equipment, and the UK and the US have announced they will do so.

Russian forces have often fired dozens of missiles and drones almost simultaneously, in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defence. Kyiv, however, has been incredibly successful in shooting most of them down. This morning, they said they had intercepted 44 cruise missiles.