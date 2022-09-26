Giorgia Meloni
Meloni's right-wing bloc ahead after Italy vote

Edited by Paulin Kola

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    Thanks for joining our live coverage of the election in Italy, where initial results suggest the country is on course for its most right-wing government since World War Two. Giorgia Meloni leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party and is aiming to be Italy’s first female prime minister, allied with two other parties on the right. Stay with us for all the latest news updates and explanation from our reporters in Italy and around the world.

