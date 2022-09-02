UN inspectors remain at Russian-held nuclear plant

The latest UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) intelligence suggests there's still heavy fighting in southern Ukraine - including shelling in Enerhodar, near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The report also focuses in on the Russian military exercise Vostok ("East") 22, which began in eastern Russia on Thursday despite the conflict in Ukraine.
While Russia has claimed that 50,000 troops will take part, it is unlikely that more than 15,000 personnel will be involved this year, the MoD says.
"Russia’s military performance in Ukraine has highlighted that [its] military strategic exercises, such as Vostok, have failed to sustain the military’s ability to conduct large scale, complex operations," the report adds.
Analysis
IAEA treads carefully between two narratives
Frank Gardner
BBC News security correspondent, reporting from Ukraine
This super-sensitive mission by the IAEA’s nuclear experts was never likely to satisfy both sides, Ukraine and Russia. And sure enough, on Day 2 today, the accusations and counter accusations are flying thick and fast.
Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy authority, says that due to tight restrictions imposed by the Russians on the visit "it will be difficult for the IAEA to give an objective assessment of the situation at the ZNPP plant". It adds that radiation safety cannot possibly be restored while it remains under Russian control.
Russia’s Defence Ministry has in turn accused Ukraine of trying to ruin the whole inspection visit by sending "saboteurs" to try to seize the plant before the IAEA arrived. The aim, Russia claims, was to then use the inspectors as human shields.
Ukraine insists it wants the visit to go ahead unhindered.
The IAEA meanwhile, is having to tread carefully to navigate between these two conflicting narratives.
Its first priority is to check on the safety of this vulnerable facility caught up in a war zone. Ideally, it would then like to speak to the Ukrainian technicians - without the Russians listening in. And thirdly it would like to establish a permanent monitoring presence at the site to prevent any possible radiation leaks.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.
UN nuclear experts have made their first inspection of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine since it fell to Russian hands in March.
They hope to assess the state of the plant and talk to Ukrainian workers under Russian control.
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said a presence would be maintained at the plant, the physical integrity of which had been "violated several times".
We’ll bring you the latest on this and other updates from the war throughout the day.
