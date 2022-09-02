UN inspectors remain at Russian-held nuclear plant

EPA Copyright: EPA

This super-sensitive mission by the IAEA’s nuclear experts was never likely to satisfy both sides, Ukraine and Russia. And sure enough, on Day 2 today, the accusations and counter accusations are flying thick and fast.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy authority, says that due to tight restrictions imposed by the Russians on the visit "it will be difficult for the IAEA to give an objective assessment of the situation at the ZNPP plant". It adds that radiation safety cannot possibly be restored while it remains under Russian control.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has in turn accused Ukraine of trying to ruin the whole inspection visit by sending "saboteurs" to try to seize the plant before the IAEA arrived. The aim, Russia claims, was to then use the inspectors as human shields.

Ukraine insists it wants the visit to go ahead unhindered.

The IAEA meanwhile, is having to tread carefully to navigate between these two conflicting narratives.

Its first priority is to check on the safety of this vulnerable facility caught up in a war zone. Ideally, it would then like to speak to the Ukrainian technicians - without the Russians listening in. And thirdly it would like to establish a permanent monitoring presence at the site to prevent any possible radiation leaks.