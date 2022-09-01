Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

All eyes are on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station today, with UN inspectors due to arrive at the Russian-held plant in south-eastern Ukraine later.

Russia's military seized the plant in early March, but it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff under difficult conditions.

Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky previously said Europe was "one step away" from a radiation disaster after the plant was briefly disconnected from the power grid on Thursday.

We’ll bring you updates from Zaporizhzhia and the rest of Ukraine throughout the day.