The relationship - friendship even - between Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan was crucial in ending the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the West.

Back in 1983, when Leonid Brezhnev was still the leader of the Soviet Union, Reagan had declared it to be an "evil empire" and rejected the idea that the US and Soviet Union were equally responsible for the Cold War.

But when Gorbachev came to power two years later he was intent on drastically changing that relationship - and he succeeded - largely because he was able to forge a partnership with the US president.

The two men met four times in a little over three years - at summit meetings in Geneva, Reykjavik, Washington and Moscow.

By the time of that Moscow summit in 1988 they had developed a real rapport. Asked by a reporter if the two men were now friends Gorbachev enthusiastically replied "Da! Da!" whilst Reagan added: "Yes."

It was on that visit that Reagan also said he no longer considered the Soviet Union to be the "evil empire", saying "that was another time, another era".

In a famous speech in front of the Berlin Wall in 1987 Ronald Reagan had directly challenged his Soviet counterpart saying: "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall."

Less well remembered is that the same speech went on to implore that both sides "must strive to reduce arms on both sides".

Later that year the two men signed an arms control treaty that got rid of all intermediate-range nuclear weapons.

It was at their first meeting in 1985 that they jointly declared: "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."