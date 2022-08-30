Ukraine says it has broken Russian lines in Kherson

Russia has made significant efforts to reinforce its forces around Kherson, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says, amid claims from Ukraine that it is making breakthroughs in its bid to retake areas of the south of the country.

Most of the Russian units in the region are likely to be under-manned and reliant upon fragile supply lines using ferry and pontoon bridges across the River Dnipro, the MoD says in its morning update on the war.

It says troops from the east will likely have been moved to the south of Ukraine in a “significant reorganisation of Russia’s force”.

The MoD says Ukraine has increased attacks on the Russian front line, with long-range precision strikes disrupting Russian resupply.

If Ukraine’s sustained offensive is successful, the MoD says, the cohesion of Russia’s untested new military structure will likely be a key factor in how well it can defend the gains in the south of Ukraine it made early in the war.