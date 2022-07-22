Grain harvest
Hope food crisis could ease if Ukraine grain deal agreed

Edited by Nathan Williams

  1. Deal would be rare victory for diplomacy in a brutal war

    Orla Guerin

    Reporting from Istanbul

    Grain that's badly needed around the world is stuck in silos in the Ukrainian port of Odessa, about 20 million tonnes of it.

    It's understood the agreement to resume exports requires a sort of ceasefire at sea – Russia won't target ports while shipments are in transit and Ukrainian vessels will guide cargo ships through waters that have been mined. It will all be co-ordinated by Turkey, which has mediated between the two sides.

    There are a lot of moving parts to this deal. But if it works, it will be a rare victory for diplomacy in a brutal war now in its sixth month.

    The UN’s World Food Programme has warned that failing to open Ukraine's ports would result in famine.

  2. What does this grain deal include?

    Grain field
    Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterresi are expected to sign a deal later today allowing Ukraine to resume exports of grain through the Black Sea.

    Officials say the plan includes:

    • Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters
    • Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move
    • Turkey inspecting ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling
    • Facilitate Russian exports of grain and fertiliser via the Black Sea

    The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker a grain deal, as Russia’s invasion caused a world shortage of Ukrainian grain and sent food prices soaring.

  3. Hope for a grain deal to ease food crisis - welcome

    It's nearly 09:30 in London and 11:30 in Kyiv and Istanbul

    We're expecting a deal over Ukrainian grain exports to be signed this afternoon. The crucial deal, brokered by Turkey, would end a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, hopefully unleashing grain supplies onto global markets and easing a food crisis that has seen skyrocketing prices since the Russian invasion.

    That's the hope - but some are sceptical about it really happening.

    Here’s what you need to know:

    • Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are due to sign the deal in Istanbul later today
    • The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker a grain deal
    • But one Ukrainian MP close to the talks has sounded a note of caution - "We don't trust Russians at all," Odesa MP Oleksiy Honcharenko told the BBC
