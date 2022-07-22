Deal would be rare victory for diplomacy in a brutal war
Orla Guerin
Reporting from Istanbul
Grain that's badly needed around the world is stuck in silos
in the Ukrainian port of Odessa, about 20 million tonnes of it.
It's understood the agreement to resume exports requires a
sort of ceasefire at sea – Russia won't target ports while shipments are in
transit and Ukrainian vessels will guide cargo ships through waters that have
been mined. It will all be co-ordinated by Turkey, which has mediated between
the two sides.
There are a lot of moving parts to this deal. But if it
works, it will be a rare victory for diplomacy in a brutal war now in its sixth
month.
The UN’s World Food Programme has warned that failing to
open Ukraine's ports would result in famine.
What does this grain deal include?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio
Guterresi are expected to sign a deal later today allowing Ukraine to resume
exports of grain through the Black Sea.
Officials say the plan includes:
Ukrainian
vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters
Russia
agreeing to a truce while shipments move
Turkey
inspecting ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling
Facilitate
Russian exports of grain and fertiliser via the Black Sea
The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker
a grain deal, as Russia’s invasion caused a world shortage of Ukrainian grain
and sent food prices soaring.
Hope for a grain deal to ease food crisis - welcome
It's nearly 09:30 in London and 11:30 in Kyiv and Istanbul - welcome to our live coverage.
We're expecting a deal over Ukrainian grain exports to be
signed this afternoon. The crucial deal, brokered by Turkey, would end a Russian blockade
of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, hopefully unleashing grain supplies onto global markets and easing a food crisis that has seen skyrocketing prices since the Russian invasion.
That's the hope - but some are sceptical about it really happening.
Here’s what you need to know:
Ukraine,
Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are due to sign
the deal in Istanbul later today
The
UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker a grain deal
But
one Ukrainian MP close to the talks has sounded a note of caution -
"We don't trust Russians at all," Odesa MP Oleksiy Honcharenko
told the BBC
