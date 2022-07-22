Grain that's badly needed around the world is stuck in silos in the Ukrainian port of Odessa, about 20 million tonnes of it.

It's understood the agreement to resume exports requires a sort of ceasefire at sea – Russia won't target ports while shipments are in transit and Ukrainian vessels will guide cargo ships through waters that have been mined. It will all be co-ordinated by Turkey, which has mediated between the two sides.

There are a lot of moving parts to this deal. But if it works, it will be a rare victory for diplomacy in a brutal war now in its sixth month.

The UN’s World Food Programme has warned that failing to open Ukraine's ports would result in famine.