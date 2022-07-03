We’ve just been hearing from Copenhagen police chief Soeren Thomassen, who has been giving an update on the attack. "There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” he told reporters. But he said it’s too early to say exactly how many people had been harmed. There was no indication other shooters were involved, he said.
Several people have been killed in the shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen in Denmark, police say
They were called to Field’s mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon
The number of casualties is unclear
A 22-year-old ethnic Dane has been arrested in connection with the attack
Police say the motive was unclear, but they could not rule out an “act of terrorism”
Several dead but too early to give numbers - police
What we know so far
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a shooting at a shopping centre in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.
Police in Copenhagen say several people have been killed in the shooting.
Plenty is still unclear, but stick with us and we’ll bring you live updates as and when we get them.