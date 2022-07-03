Police and ambulance workers stand outside the shopping centre
Several killed in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Edited by Alex Therrien

  1. Several dead but too early to give numbers - police

    Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Soeren Thomassen holds a news conference
    We’ve just been hearing from Copenhagen police chief Soeren Thomassen, who has been giving an update on the attack.

    "There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” he told reporters.

    But he said it’s too early to say exactly how many people had been harmed.

    There was no indication other shooters were involved, he said.

  2. What we know so far

    Two women look concerned outside Field's shopping centre
    Here's what we know so far:

    • Several people have been killed in the shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen in Denmark, police say
    • They were called to Field’s mall in the capital late on Sunday afternoon
    • The number of casualties is unclear
    • A 22-year-old ethnic Dane has been arrested in connection with the attack
    • Police say the motive was unclear, but they could not rule out an “act of terrorism”

  3. Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a shooting at a shopping centre in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

    Police in Copenhagen say several people have been killed in the shooting.

    Plenty is still unclear, but stick with us and we’ll bring you live updates as and when we get them.

