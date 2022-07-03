Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy has conceded Lysychansk, the last Ukrainian-held city in the Luhansk region, could fall to Russian forces as fighting intensified this weekend.

Oleksiy Arestovych says Russian forces crossed the Siversky Donets river and were approaching the city from the north.

Arestovych says: "This is indeed a threat. We shall see. I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here. Things will become much more clear within a day or two.”

Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador to Russia of the pro-Moscow breakaway Luhansk People's Republic, told Russian TV that Lysychansk had been "brought under control" but was "not yet liberated".

The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, says there has been no let-up in the assault on Lysychansk, with the Russians approaching the besieged city from all sides.