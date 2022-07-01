UKRAINE'S DSNS EMERGENCY SERVICE Copyright: UKRAINE'S DSNS EMERGENCY SERVICE

At least 19 people have been killed, including a child, after Russian missile strikes hit an apartment block and recreation centre in Ukraine’s Odesa region, emergency services have said.

The state emergency service, DSNS, said one missile hit a nine-storey building in the Serhiyivka village, while there was a separate strike on the village's recreation centre.

The DSNS earlier said 16 people were killed in the strike on the apartment block and two people, including the child, in the strike on the recreation centre.

The death toll has since been revised up to 19 by the State Security Service of Ukraine and the General Prosecutor’s office.

At least 30 people have been injured.

Russia has fired dozens of missiles on Ukrainian cities in the past few days.

The DSNS said the missiles hit Serhiyivka at about 01:00 local time on Friday (22:00 GMT Thursday).